Key Takeaways LG is adding Google Cast support to 2023 OLED models like the C3 and G3.

The update also includes LG's sports portal and bug fixes.

Users can now stream directly to LG smart TVs without third-party devices.

LG is known for being one of the top home appliance makers in the world, especially for smart TVs. However, one notable drawback of LG TVs has been the lack of built-in Google Cast support. To use Chromecast on LG TVs, users have had to rely on third-party streaming devices like the Google TV Streamer or Nvidia Shield TV to cast content from their devices.

Earlier in 2024, LG announced that it would be adding Google Cast support, called "Chromecast built-in" at the time, to its new lineup of 2024 smart TVs. Now, it seems that an update is being rolled out for select 2023 models, bringing Google Cast support to last year's TVs as well.

According to a report from FlatpanelsHD (via 9to5Google), LG is rolling out the webOS 24 update (firmware version 23.20.50) for select 2023 OLED models, including the C3 and G3, which introduces Google Cast support. The update was originally expected to roll out in 2025, but LG has opted to release it earlier for its premium models. Along with Chromecast support, the update also brings LG's sports portal (available in select regions) and various bug fixes.

LG is rolling out webOS 24 with Google Cast support

Source: LG

With the new Google Cast support, LG smart TV users can now stream content directly from their devices without needing a third-party streaming device. For comparison, LG has supported AirPlay — Apple's equivalent of Chromecast — for nearly five years, but Chromecast support is still a valuable addition.

The update is rolling out gradually across different regions and models, so it may take some time to reach all LG smart TVs. Alternatively, users can manually install the update by following LG's official guide.

This news comes on the same day Samsung began rolling out its One UI update for smart TVs. While Samsung is offering seven years of OS updates for some of its models, LG won't quite match that. However, the company does plan to provide up to five years of support for select premium smart TVs.