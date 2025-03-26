Lexar Play microSD card $64 $130 Save $66 A versatile microSD card that's perfect for most devices. Just be sure to get it while it's on discount during Amazon's Big Spring Sale. $64 at Amazon

MicroSD cards are a great way to expand the storage on popular devices. Not only are there a variety of different options from a number of great brands, but the prices can usually also be pretty good too, if you're able to find the right deal. During Amazon's Big Spring Sale, you can now grab this Lexar 1TB microSD card for less, as it drops to one of its lowest prices at just $64.

What's great about this Lexar 1TB microSD card?

When it comes to this microSD card, you're getting one that's fairly well rated on Amazon, with over 6,000 reviews and a 4.7-star rating. As far as performance goes, this card is pretty good, with the ability to deliver read speeds that can reach up to 160 MB/s, and write speeds that come in at 100 MB/s.

This makes it the perfect card for your smartphone, tablet, PC, camera, game console, and more. You can use this microSD card on pretty much any device with good results. Of course, there are going to be some restrictions, so just check your device in order to ensure that you get the best data transfer speeds.

When it comes to durability and reliability, this drive can withstand bumps and drops, and even extreme temperatures. Furthermore, you also get a five-year warranty from Lexar just in case something goes wrong. This really is a pretty good deal on a microSD card, which makes it a great time to stock up on storage.

Of course, if you're looking for other options, we have a pretty big list of some of our favorite microSD cards. Or you can always go for this Samsung 1TB microSD card that's just a little more, but also comes with a much longer 10-year warranty. Regardless of which one you choose, we think you're going to get a pretty solid option.