Google’s latest foray into high-end wireless earphones, Pixel Buds Pro, received rave reviews from critics and users. If you have been eyeing to get one, now is the time to snap a pair during Amazon Prime Early Access — as Google has knocked off $40 to bring the price down to only $160. The Pixel Buds Pro goes toe-to-toe with the best wireless earbuds in the market and even surpasses them in certain areas.

Premium wireless earbuds need effective ANC (active noise cancellation), good audio, solid battery life, and multipoint connectivity. The Pixel Buds Pro checks all the boxes without breaking the bank. While Google did offer Pixel Buds Pro for $175 back in August and September, this is the first time we've seen them for only $152.

Get Google Pixel Buds Pro for $48 off

$152 at Amazon

Unlike its previous half-hearted attempts at wireless earbuds, Google has finally brought its A-game to the table with Pixel Buds Pro. Apart from a sleek design and fun color options, the buds shine with a custom processor to deliver a peaceful environment in noisy situations. They also offer a useful transparency mode to hear surroundings in real-time with striking clarity, have good audio with ample bass, and include touch controls to navigate your Spotify playlists and answer or disconnect calls on the go.

The company quotes up to 7 hours with ANC on and up to 11 hours with ANC off on Pixel Buds Pro. That's some respectable battery life figures for any premium Bluetooth earbuds, and we found them to be astute in our review.

Unfortunately, Google still didn't hit the bull's eye with its first attempt at premium wireless earbuds. The Pixel Buds Pro are bulkier than its rivals, and support for the high bit-rate codec is missing, too. But overall, the pros completely outweigh the cons here. So go ahead and grab Pixel Buds Pro in your favorite color, as we don't expect to see a $48 discount for these in the near future.