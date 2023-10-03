Source: StackSocial CompTIA bundle $50 $195 Save $145 This CompTIA bundle will teach you everything you need to know about IT, from the fundamentals to the highly specialized. These courses are led by iCollege, an official partner of CompTIA, and for 74% off, you get lifetime access to over 200 hours of courses to help you upskill. $50 at StackSocial

It seems all the rage to enter the tech field nowadays because there are so many specialties you can transition to, especially with the right education and certifications. One tech area that’s popular is information technology. To stay relevant in this industry, you have to pick up certifications to keep you on top of the latest trends. And with this StackSocial CompTIA course super bundle, you can do just that for $50, saving you 74%.

Why the complete 2023 CompTIA super bundle is worth buying

This CompTIA bundle includes 13 courses and 239 hours of technical training that will walk you through the necessary CompTIA knowledge to prepare you for certification. While you're learning, you’ll have access to lessons taught by iCollege, an official CompTIA partner trusted by major companies. Also, you can log in 24/7 to learn when you want on any device, such as your tablet or smartphone.

What makes these courses so great is that they are for everyone, including beginners or people who are transitioning their career, with easy-to-follow lectures. Plus, this bundle has lifetime access, so you can come back to these courses at a later date to learn or brush up on what you’ve learned.

Once you’re done with these courses and have studied thoroughly, you can take exams to certify you as an IT professional who knows the industry well. Instead of spending a lot of money on CompTIA lessons, grab this one and save 74% to learn at your leisure.