If you're anything like me, chargers are the first thing you think of when it comes to smartphone accessories. Cases, grips, screen protectors — they're all key parts of the experience, but without a good charger, your shiny new Galaxy S22 Ultra won't last more than a day or two. Most phones don't come with a charger in the box anymore, so if you're looking to upgrade this spring, you'll want to pick one up. Anker's holding a massive one-day sale at Amazon, making this the perfect opportunity.

Cables, charging bricks, wireless pads, and even power strips — it's all included in today's sale. Some of these products, including Lightning cables and Apple Watch chargers, are limited to products outside our audience's usual comfort zone, but there's plenty to look into as well. A handful of USB-C wall chargers — including one rated for 65W of power — are available for as low as $10, while Anker's excellent PowerCore Fusion III combines a battery and a brick for under $30.

Here are our favorite deals of the bunch:

Nano Pro 20W USB-C charger ($5 off) — $15

PowerPort III 20W USB-C charger ($6.40 off) — $9.59

PowerPort Strip ($16.73 off) — $29.99

PowerPort III Pod Lite 65W USB-C charger ($13.20 off) — $30.79

PowerCore Fusion III 5,000 mAh power bank ($12 off) — $27.99

PowerExtend USB 2 Mini ($8 off) — $17.99

Anker's lineup of gadgets makes up some of the best chargers and battery banks you can buy today, and today's sales are an excellent reason to upgrade. These prices are good through the end of the day, so run — or, you know, click — to Amazon to make your selection.

Buy at Amazon

The best Synology NAS in 2022 Because it's more than just storage

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email