If you've been looking to level up your locks at home or at the office, but didn't want to draw extra attention with something that looks like it's from the future, then the Level Lock+ is going to be right up your alley. This smart lock packs all the right features and looks like your average deadbolt that you'd find at the hardware store.

Best of all, it's actually one of our favorite smart locks, thanks to its features and discrete look. For a limited time, during this early Black Friday deal, you can score the Level Lock+ for its lowest price, with a discount that knocks it down to $218.

What's great about the Level Lock+?

When it comes to a smart lock, what you really want is something that's easy to use, simple to install, and will be able to protect your home. The Level Lock+ is able to accomplish all of this and does it with an appearance that won't have anyone passing by thinking twice that it's a smart lock.

This model comes in a Satin Nickel color and is meant to be a replacement for your existing deadbolt, which means it doesn't take much to get it installed in your current door. You can use your phone or the accompanying key cards in order to gain access, with compatibility with Android and iOS devices. If you're an Apple HomeKit user, you'll get expanded capabilities.

You can also expand its functionality if you want using a Wi-Fi bridge, which will allow for remote lock and unlock features as well. Overall, there's nothing flashy here, but this smart lock does work and, more importantly, it looks really discrete. So if you've been looking to upgrade your home or office, now's going to be a great time to do it with a door lock that's bit different from other ones.