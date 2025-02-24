Do you use the Roku mobile app to control your Roku streaming devices? If not, you are missing out on hundreds of lesser-known but helpful and cool things it can do. The mobile app is available for iOS and Android devices and provides innovative ways to access and control your Roku TV beyond adjusting the volume or changing channels.

It has a slate of handy features that cater to different couch potatoes’ needs, including remotely controlling any Roku device and the ability to listen privately via headphones. This article explores useful Roku mobile app features that help you get the most out of your life and simplify it, whether you’ve owned a Roku device for three years or three days.

9 Use the app to find your physical remote

The remote finder locates your Roku clicker

The Roku physical remote is useful for controlling and managing your Roku devices. That’s why it can be frustrating if you lose or misplace it. The Roku mobile app makes it easy to locate your hardware through the Remote finder feature. When activated, it emits a sound or an audible beep to let you know where it is located.

Some, like the Roku Voice Remote, make it seamless to find it through voice activation. If you do not know where the remote is, tap the menu button next to your Roku TV, then under Devices, choose Ping Remote. The remote emits a beeping sound to help you find it.

8 Use the mobile app as a remote

Type faster with the mobile app’s keypad and touchpad

If your Roku remote does not support the remote finder feature, use the mobile app to control your Roku devices. While scrolling through apps is easy on a physical remote, searching for a TV show or movie with a long name or typing an email address can be tiring.

The mobile app offers a solution. It lets you use your phone as a remote, meaning you can use the smartphone’s keypad to key in passwords, usernames, and search terms in a fraction of the time. What’s more, the mobile app has a touchpad setting that allows you to navigate with a simple swipe. So, the next time you are searching for something on your TV and need to type a long text, don’t fret. Open the app and tap the keyboard icon at the top of the remote interface. Now, use your phone’s keyboard to type.

The mobile app has all the functionalities of a physical remote plus additional features not available in some Roku remotes, like voice recognition. You can download the app for free from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.

You can sync the Roku mobile app with different Roku devices like sticks, boxes, and TVs and use it to control them simultaneously.

7 Change soundbar volume modes

Manage multiple audio connections without switching inputs

Source: Roku

If you have a Roku stream bar, Streambar Pro, or Smart Soundbar, you can use the Roku mobile app to adjust volume modes and equalization without switching inputs. This feature can be handy for users with multiple devices connected to the TV, like game consoles, cable boxes, and more. To access the feature, navigate to the Remote tab, tap the Gear icon, and tap Sound Settings.

6 Use voice search

Control your Roku device with voice commands

The voice command functionality is available on your Roku remote and the mobile app. When used properly, it simplifies your streaming life by allowing you to search for content or launch apps seamlessly. To use it, tap the microphone icon on the mobile app and give your command. You can give it commands like “Find thriller movies released in 2024,” “Launch Roku Channel,” or “Search for action movies.”

You can also tell it to search for specific movies, directors, TV shows, programs, or channels, and it will pull them up. In some cases, it may show how much a show or movie costs, plus where it is available for rent. Additionally, you can use voice commands to access your Roku TV’s settings with commands like “Switch to HDMI 1,” “Switch off the Roku TV,” or “Set a sleep timer for 20 minutes.”

5 Add programs to a Save List

Quickly access your watch list

Source: Roku

A save list is similar to a watch list on other services. This is a show or program list that you can save and watch later. It works like the My Feed feature available on Roku players, but in this case, it is on the mobile app.

To use it, choose what you want to save from the search bar or home screen and then tap Add to Save List on the app. Afterward, when you want to access the saved list, navigate to the Save List on the app’s Remote tab.

4 Listen to your TV privately with headphones

Plug in your headphones and stream away

Source: Sennheiser

Although most Roku TVs have an on-remote private listening feature that you can access by plugging your headphones into the Roku remote, you can also use the feature through the Roku mobile app. The latest Roku devices are compatible with the feature, allowing you to listen to your favorite TV show or movie on Roku TV through headphones plugged into your tablet or phone. This can be helpful when streaming late into the night when others are asleep or when you do not want your significant other to listen in on what you are watching.

If your tablet or phone supports several audio connections, you can share the sound with up to four listeners. This is ideal if a group of people want to watch a TV show, movie, or music video on the big screen with great sound without disturbing other people. To use the feature, your Roku and phone must be on the same Wi-Fi network. Then, connect your Bluetooth or wired headphones to the phone, launch the mobile app, tap the remote icon, choose headphone, and start listening.

3 Launch channels on your Roku devices

Launch channels on TV directly from the mobile app

Source: Roku

The mobile app also allows you to launch apps or channels from the app. To do this, find the channel you want to watch from the mobile app’s home screen, search bar, Save List, or genre pages. Then tap View options to see if you can watch or stream it.

If so, pick one of the available options. It will start streaming immediately via the corresponding Roku app on the television. You do not need to press any button on the physical remote or TV.

2 Access free content with The Roku Channel

Watch your favorite content on the go directly from the app