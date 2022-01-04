The Lenovo Smart Frame is a great but pricey way to have an ever-changing display of your loved ones or favorite images right on your wall in a beautiful package, though it does come with its fair share of limitations. During CES 2022, Lenovo has announced a much needed slew of new features that makes the frame a lot more versatile.

While the frame is incredibly intuitive for anyone who already relies on Google Photos, it previously completely locked out those who don’t use Google’s image backup service. That’s a thing of the past, as the update allows owners to upload photos to the frame’s internal memory straight from their phones.

Lenovo is additionally adding an option to show reminders and notes in the form of sticky notes on top of displayed images. They can be scheduled and timed, so you can make sure they’ll appear for yourself or family members only when they’re needed.

The frame will soon also support pulling images from an Instagram channel, allowing you to make your favorite Instagram content a part of your home decor. It seems like the frame’s microphone is still left untapped, but its speakers will soon be put to good use, with Lenovo saying that it will introduce “support for video channels, both from your local phone library or from your Google Photos account.” An update for these two options will roll out later in Q1 2022.

It’s great to see Lenovo extending features and support for its Smart Frame. While we liked it a lot in our review, we also felt like it was too expensive for its limited use case and were left wondering about the speakers and microphone that served no purpose.

