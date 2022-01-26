Last year's Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 wasn't just a mouthful to say. It was also a super-powerful gaming device, pairing beastly processing power with massive amounts of RAM and utilizing twin fans just to keep everything cool. A couple of days after Lenovo's upcoming Halo phone leaked, we're getting some early insight into what the Duel 2's successor might look like.

According to leaker Evan Blass on Twitter, the Legion Phone 3 — codenamed "Diablo" — will be available in "Elite" and "Pro" flavors, dropping the Duel branding for good. It sounds like a hell of a phone, ideal for gamers and power users alike who want the most from their mobile devices. A massive 6.92" AMOLED display sounds perfect for games like League of Legends: Wild Rift, pairing a 144Hz refresh rate with a 720Hz polling rate for responsive, high FPS action. No word yet on its resolution, though last year's model featured a similar-sounding panel with a 1080p resolution.

Image Gallery (2 Images) Expand Expand

Close

Unlike the Halo, Lenovo isn't pretending this phone is meant for anything outside of gaming. It's once again designed first and foremost to be used in landscape, with four ultrasonic should buttons, two rear capacitive keys, and two on-screen face buttons for quick actions. It combines front and rear lighting with a distinct look that matches the gaming laptop in your life. Two Dolby Atmos-certified speakers and dual HaptiX vibration engines should make the experience more immersive than, say, loading up a Galaxy S22 with your favorite titles.

Inside, you'll find a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset — though this doesn't seem to be the "Gen 1 Plus" spotted on Lenovo's other gaming handheld. Both Elite and Pro models include 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage, more than enough for a great on-the-go experience. If you opt for the faux-leather-coated Pro variant, however, you'll have the choice to upgrade to 18GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, plus an additional 128GB SSD for extra space. Unsurprisingly, this phone is pretty bulky, measuring about 10mm thick to make enough room for all of these components.

It's all powered by two 2,800mAh batteries — for a total of 5,600mAH — and kept cool with those twin fans first seen on last year's phone. It doesn't sound like there's a headphone jack — nor was there one on last year's Duel 2 — but the dual USB-C ports should keep you covered. Finally, 64MP and 13MP cameras don the back, though no one's buying one of these for the photo quality. At least the 16MP front-facing camera might be good enough for a mobile Twitch stream.

We shouldn't have to wait long for an official unveiling, as this leak suggests Q1 availability. Unfortunately, like Lenovo's other Legion phones, this one likely won't launch outside China.

A proper fix for the Pixel 6's freezing touch-input issue is coming soon No more weird accessibility workarounds

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email