Lenovo’s Legion gaming phones are over. The company has confirmed it has closed the part of the business that developed the handsets in order to focus on other areas of the gaming market. The news was rumored last week with an employee claiming to know the news, and now Lenovo has confirmed to Android Authority that the Legion brand will no longer be used on new smartphones.

The spokesperson for Lenovo said, “Lenovo is discontinuing its Android-based Legion mobile gaming phones as part of a wider business transformation and gaming portfolio consolidation. As a leader in gaming devices and solutions, Lenovo is committed to advancing the gaming category across form factors, as well as focusing on where it can bring the most value to the global gaming community.”

Lenovo’s Legion series of handsets hasn’t seen many major releases in recent years with the Legion Phone Y90 from early 2022 only getting a release in select markets. It never made its way to the US. It seems this shutdown of Lenovo's Legion phones may have been the case for some time, but we're only now learning about it.

We don't yet know what this means for existing Legion phones and whether this will impact Android updates. With few releases from the Legion brand in recent years, we don't currently have any of the devices from it featured on our best gaming phone guide. The major players in gaming phones are now Redmagic, Asus, and Black Shark. That final brand is part of Xiaomi, and that company laid off a large part of its team toward the end of 2022.

The gaming-centered smartphone space is in a bit of a sorry state at the moment, but we've seen new handsets from Redmagic in recent months, and we're expecting to see the Asus ROG Phone 7 on April 13th.