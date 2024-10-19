Lenovo is no stranger to creating long-lasting and great-performing tech. In addition to making some of the best Chromebooks and Android tablets, Lenovo has many well-known Windows laptops, including the durable ThinkBook series. The ThinkBook lineup is a business-focused laptop, built to enhance productivity and help you get stuff done.

With the ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid, Lenovo dared to turn the 2-in-1 laptop category on its head. Combining a full-fledged Android tablet with a Windows laptop makes this ThinkBook the first of its kind. There’s no question that this laptop has a premium feel and was designed to make you a productivity monster, but a few things are holding this first attempt back.

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid 7 / 10 $2041 $3518 Save $1477 Lenovo isn't afraid to innovate, and the ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid does just that. It's two premium devices in one cohesive package: an Android tablet and a Windows laptop. This laptop does a lot right thanks to its beautiful display, great performance, and well-executed software, although a couple of major flaws hold it back. Pros Well-built and premium design

Two separate devices operating as one

Powerful performance from both devices

Good battery life Cons Questionable usefulness

It's heavy

Hinge mechanism makes it tough to put together or take apart

Limited connectivity options $2041 at Lenovo

Price, availability, and specs

Let’s address the immediate elephant in the room. How much does it cost when a premium Android tablet and a Windows laptop are designed to work as a single cohesive unit in various situations? It turns out to be a lot.

The ThinkBook is an eye-watering $3,518, although it's currently listed for $2,041 at the time of writing, which is a little more palatable. The ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid can be purchased directly from Lenovo and comes in a single color, Luna Grey.

Specifications CPU Hybrid Tab: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, Hybrid Station: Intel Core Ultra 7 155H GPU Hybrid Tab: Qualcomm Adreno, Hybrid Station: Intel Arc Display type OLED, 60Hz Display dimensions 14", 16:10 Display resolution 2880 x 1800 RAM Hybrid Tab: 12GB, Hybrid Station: 32GB Storage Hybrid Tab: 256GB, Hybrid Station: 1TB Battery Hybrid Tab: 38.7Whr, Hybrid Station: 75Whr Charge speed 100W Charge options USB-C Ports Hybrid Tab: USB-C, Hybrid Station: 2 x Thunderbolt 4, 3.5mm headphone jack Operating System Hybrid Tab: Android 13, Hybrid Station: Windows 11 Webcam 2.0MP Cellular connectivity No Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 6E Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.3 Form factor 2-in-1 Dimensions Hybrid Tab: 6.6 x 313.5 x 224mm, Hybrid Station: 9.4 x 313.5 x 234.5mm Weight Hybrid Tab: 1.73lbs, Hybrid Station: 2.14lbs Speakers Hybrid Tab: 4 x 1W, Hybrid Station: 2 x 2W Model Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid Colors Luna Grey Stylus Magnetic Stylus Price $3,518 Expand

What’s good about the Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid?

Great display and a true 2-in-1 design