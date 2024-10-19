Lenovo is no stranger to creating long-lasting and great-performing tech. In addition to making some of the best Chromebooks and Android tablets, Lenovo has many well-known Windows laptops, including the durable ThinkBook series. The ThinkBook lineup is a business-focused laptop, built to enhance productivity and help you get stuff done.
With the ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid, Lenovo dared to turn the 2-in-1 laptop category on its head. Combining a full-fledged Android tablet with a Windows laptop makes this ThinkBook the first of its kind. There’s no question that this laptop has a premium feel and was designed to make you a productivity monster, but a few things are holding this first attempt back.
Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid
Lenovo isn't afraid to innovate, and the ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid does just that. It's two premium devices in one cohesive package: an Android tablet and a Windows laptop. This laptop does a lot right thanks to its beautiful display, great performance, and well-executed software, although a couple of major flaws hold it back.
- Well-built and premium design
- Two separate devices operating as one
- Powerful performance from both devices
- Good battery life
- Questionable usefulness
- It's heavy
- Hinge mechanism makes it tough to put together or take apart
- Limited connectivity options
Price, availability, and specs
Let’s address the immediate elephant in the room. How much does it cost when a premium Android tablet and a Windows laptop are designed to work as a single cohesive unit in various situations? It turns out to be a lot.
The ThinkBook is an eye-watering $3,518, although it's currently listed for $2,041 at the time of writing, which is a little more palatable. The ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid can be purchased directly from Lenovo and comes in a single color, Luna Grey.
Specifications
- CPU
- Hybrid Tab: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, Hybrid Station: Intel Core Ultra 7 155H
- GPU
- Hybrid Tab: Qualcomm Adreno, Hybrid Station: Intel Arc
- Display type
- OLED, 60Hz
- Display dimensions
- 14", 16:10
- Display resolution
- 2880 x 1800
- RAM
- Hybrid Tab: 12GB, Hybrid Station: 32GB
- Storage
- Hybrid Tab: 256GB, Hybrid Station: 1TB
- Battery
- Hybrid Tab: 38.7Whr, Hybrid Station: 75Whr
- Charge speed
- 100W
- Charge options
- USB-C
- Ports
- Hybrid Tab: USB-C, Hybrid Station: 2 x Thunderbolt 4, 3.5mm headphone jack
- Operating System
- Hybrid Tab: Android 13, Hybrid Station: Windows 11
- Webcam
- 2.0MP
- Cellular connectivity
- No
- Wi-Fi connectivity
- Wi-Fi 6E
- Bluetooth
- Bluetooth 5.3
- Form factor
- 2-in-1
- Dimensions
- Hybrid Tab: 6.6 x 313.5 x 224mm, Hybrid Station: 9.4 x 313.5 x 234.5mm
- Weight
- Hybrid Tab: 1.73lbs, Hybrid Station: 2.14lbs
- Speakers
- Hybrid Tab: 4 x 1W, Hybrid Station: 2 x 2W
- Model
- Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid
- Colors
- Luna Grey
- Stylus
- Magnetic Stylus
- Price
- $3,518