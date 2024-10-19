Lenovo is no stranger to creating long-lasting and great-performing tech. In addition to making some of the best Chromebooks and Android tablets, Lenovo has many well-known Windows laptops, including the durable ThinkBook series. The ThinkBook lineup is a business-focused laptop, built to enhance productivity and help you get stuff done.

With the ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid, Lenovo dared to turn the 2-in-1 laptop category on its head. Combining a full-fledged Android tablet with a Windows laptop makes this ThinkBook the first of its kind. There’s no question that this laptop has a premium feel and was designed to make you a productivity monster, but a few things are holding this first attempt back.

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid on a white background
Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid
7 / 10
$2041 $3518 Save $1477

Lenovo isn't afraid to innovate, and the ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid does just that. It's two premium devices in one cohesive package: an Android tablet and a Windows laptop. This laptop does a lot right thanks to its beautiful display, great performance, and well-executed software, although a couple of major flaws hold it back.

Pros
  • Well-built and premium design
  • Two separate devices operating as one
  • Powerful performance from both devices
  • Good battery life
Cons
  • Questionable usefulness
  • It's heavy
  • Hinge mechanism makes it tough to put together or take apart
  • Limited connectivity options
$2041 at Lenovo

Price, availability, and specs

Let’s address the immediate elephant in the room. How much does it cost when a premium Android tablet and a Windows laptop are designed to work as a single cohesive unit in various situations? It turns out to be a lot.

The ThinkBook is an eye-watering $3,518, although it's currently listed for $2,041 at the time of writing, which is a little more palatable. The ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid can be purchased directly from Lenovo and comes in a single color, Luna Grey.

What’s good about the Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid?

Great display and a true 2-in-1 design