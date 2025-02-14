Lenovo Tab P12 $280 $400 Save $120 A large screen tablet that also comes with a stylus and keyboard. For a limited time, you can score an impressive discount that knocks this bundle down to just $280. $280 at Lenovo

If you're looking for an Android tablet with a large screen, you won't find one better than the Lenovo Tab P12. While this tablet flies under the radar, this deal should get people's attention, especially since you're getting so much value. This bundle that's on sale also includes a keyboard and stylus. While it's normally $400, it can now be had for much less, with a discount that drops it down to just $280.

What's great about the Lenovo Tab P12?

The highlight of this tablet is going to be the large 12.7-inch 3K screen. It's not often that you see such a large display on a tablet, and even if you do, the tablet costs well over $500. In addition, you also get plenty of power here with a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC that's paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

As far as other specifications, this tablet has a 13MP front-facing camera, and 8MP camera on the rear. This tablet is perfect with its large screen, but it also provides excellent audio as well, with four JBL speakers that support Dolby Atmos. And battery life is also pretty good, with the tablet packing a 10,200mAh battery.

While getting the tablet itself at $280 is already a pretty good deal, this promotion throws in the Lenovo Tab Pen Plus and Keyboard. That means if you're looking to be productive, then this tablet is going to be able to help. Again, this is just a fantastic deal if you want to grab a tablet that can do pretty much anything. Just be quick because this deal won't last long.