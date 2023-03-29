Source: Lenovo Lenovo Tab Pro P11 Tablet $219 $300 Save $81 This second gen Lenovo Tab P11 Pro gives you premium looks, with mid-range features, and a budget price tag. It's an excellent value at its normal retail price, but we like it even more with today's discount. $219 at Walmart

If you're looking for the best cheap Android tablet available right now, the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro (Gen 2) is worth your consideration. It has features you won't typically find on a budget tablet, such as an 11" OLED 120Hz display with Dolby Vision support, an 8-core Mediatek processor, a 4-speaker JBL system with Dolby Atmos support, and 128GB of storage. It's typically priced at the upper end of the budget range, at $300, but right now, it's on sale for just $219.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro tablet

The star of the show here is the display, which is not something we usually say about sub-$300 tablets. The OLED screen measures 11.2" diagonally, with a resolution of 2560 x 1536 pixels, and a refresh rate of 120Hz. It's glossy, so mind the glare when using it outside, but the anti-fingerprint coating should help a bit. The 420-nit brightness will help make colors appear brighter and crisper when viewing HDR content — the P11 supports both Dolby Vision and HDR10+ media.

Driving the display is an octa-core MediaTek Kompanio 1300T processor. It's not cutting edge, or blazing fast, but it has enough power to handle most of the apps and games you'll throw at it. Today's deal is for the second-generation model that comes with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It also has an 8MP front camera, a 13MP rear camera, and the aforementioned JBL speaker system that supports Dolby Atmos spatial audio. Rounding out the features is Wi-Fi 6 support, facial recognition, a USB-C charging and accessory port, and an estimated 8–10 hours of battery life.

The only real caveat worth mentioning here is that Lenovo only promises system upgrade support through Android 14, and three years of security patches. That's obviously not as good as what you see from Samsung and other manufacturers, but it's also hardly a deal-breaker on a tablet at this price. The display is beautiful, the speakers are powerful, and the performance is strong. What more could want? Grab the P11 Pro tablet while you can for $219.