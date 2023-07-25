Source: Lenovo Lenovo Tab M10 Plus $140 $190 Save $50 A great choice for those in need of a good yet cheap tablet, the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus offers just enough power to handle basic home use. It's a tablet you'll kep on the nightstand or coffee table, and it works great for streaming and web browsing. At $50 off, this is a solid buy that won't disappoint. $140 at Amazon $140 at Best Buy

With such a wide selection of cheap tablets on the market, it's easy to get swept up in the search for one that actually delivers a decent experience. There are plenty of budget-friendly options out there, but finding the right balance between a low price and good performance can be challenging — especially when you get under the $200 mark.

However, the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus is a solid choice for users who need something basic that still performs well, managing to deliver a responsive and well-performing tablet at its standard $190 price point. Thankfully, there are a couple of deals available that bring this budget machine down to its second-best price ever of just $140, making it a great buy if you're looking to grab a good yet affordable tablet.

Why the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus is worth your money

The latest 3rd Gen model of Lenovo's Tab M10 Plus offers a better experience over its previous generation options, with a great price to performance value that many other cheap tablets miss the mark on. The specs are solid for the money, with a MediaTek Helio G80 processor and 3GB of RAM delivering responsive performance in applications like streaming and web browsing. Along with a 10.6-inch Full HD IPS LED display, this makes for a wonderful media tablet that's as affordable as they come.

It also has enough power under the hood for some light gaming, and thanks to a simple-to-use Child Mode that allows parents to limit what their kids can access, it's a good tablet for kids that need a bit of entertaining. Something the battery is more than up to the challenge for, with upwards of 12 hours of life on a single charge. Heavier use and gaming may drain it a bit faster than this, but the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus offers plenty of juice for hours of use throughout the day.

However, the 32GB of storage space is a bit limited and can fill up fast, and downloading apps and games will use this up quickly. A microSD card upgrade can easily fix this issue, and thankfully with the $50 savings this deal offers, can net you another 256GB of storage minimum for as little as $20, meaning you'll still save $30 if you decide to upgrade the storage capacity.

Even without it, the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus is a good choice if you're looking to grab a cheap tablet for the home or for your kids. The reliable performance, impressive battery life, and durable design make it well worth the reduced $140 price point.