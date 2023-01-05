If you haven't heard, big tablets are all the rage these days. Just as smartphones have continued ballooning in size over the last decade, Android tablets have continued to grow larger and larger, effectively becoming full-on laptop replacements through optional keyboard docks and styluses. Just a year after Samsung unveiled its own massive Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, another company has returned with its own spin on the concept. With a 14.5" display, the Lenovo Tab Extreme is destined to live up to its name.

Display 14.5" 3000 x 1876 OLED @ 120Hz SoC MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Storage and RAM 12GB RAM, 256GB storage Rear cameras 13MP f/2.4 AF + 5MP FF f/2.2 Front camera 13MP Battery 12,300mAh w/ 68W fast-charging Connectivity Wi-Fi 6e, Bluetooth 5.3 Peripherals 2x USB-C, microSD card slot Size 327.8 x 210.8 x 5.85mm / 740g

As with most tablets, everything here revolves around the screen. This massive OLED panel measures nearly 15" in size, with a 3000x1876 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It supports Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and DCI-P3 color space, making it ideal for content creation and consumption simultaneously. If you've been looking for a tablet with a screen worthy of binging through your favorite Netflix originals, this is it. Paired with eight — yes, eight — JBL 4-channel speakers with Dolby Atmos support, the Lenovo Tab Extreme is a cinema lover's dream slate.

Of course, this tablet also has the hardware specs to back up that ludicrous display. Lenovo paired a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, complete with a microSD card slot for additional space. Its massive 12,300mAh battery is rated for twelve hours of uninterrupted video playback, and it's paired with 68W fast-charging. It also has two USB-C ports — one USB 3.2 Gen 1 capable of video output and reverse charging, and another USB 2.0 port with DisplayPort input.

Lenovo is shipping its tablet with Android 13 alongside the promise of three OS upgrades and four years of security patches. That's about as good as you'll find from any tablet manufacturer on the market outside of Samsung and Apple. The Tab Extreme also supports four app multitasking and up to ten apps at once as floating windows — just like the laptops it's meant to replace.

Speaking of which, Lenovo has all sorts of accessories worth checking out with this tablet. The Precision Pen 3 is included right in the box, allowing for drawing or notes from the moment you pick it up from the store. A Folio Case and Keyboard are also available as separate purchases, with the latter including an adjustable stand, a storage compartment for the stylus, and a backlight for typing in the dark. It's reminiscent of Apple's Magic Keyboards for recent iPads, right down to its touchpad.

Unfortunately, there's one thing this tablet is most certainly not: cheap. Set to launch later in 2023, the Lenovo Tab Extreme starts at $1,199, $100 more than the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra's MSRP. That's one pricey slate, and we'll have to wait and see whether it's worth dropping four figures on once it hits store shelves.

Lenovo is also announcing the Smart Paper, a 10.3" E-Ink tablet complete with a stylus and folio case. It's built for note-taking first and foremost, but through sideloading, you can install any Android app — including eBook apps like Kindle — for taking your library on the go. At $400, it'll be a much cheaper purchase when it goes on sale later in 2023.