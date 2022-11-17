While the Android tablet space has been lackluster for the last few years, the ongoing revival seems to be continuing with Lenovo possibly staking a claim as one of the major players alongside the upcoming Pixel tablet and the wide range of Samsung options. A new leak has shown off a product called the Lenovo Tab Extreme, and it appears to be a flagship successor to the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro.

The Tab Extreme hasn’t been officially revealed by Lenovo, but it has appeared as part of the Google Play Console with the model number TB570FU. It was spotted by our friends at XDA Developers. It comes with an image of the tablet, which despite the “Extreme” name doesn’t appear to have a rugged design.

Alongside the render of the tablet, we’ve also heard a few specs including the fact it’ll feature the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 from last year. There will be a version with 8GB of RAM, and we’ve yet to find out if there will be other variants. We don’t yet know the size of the display, but we know it’ll have a resolution of 3000 x 1876.

Source: Google Play Console

The only other thing we know about the tablet is that it’ll come with Android 13 onboard, which may make it one of the first tablets to launch with the software onboard. Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S8 series is now upgrading to Android 13, but we’ve yet to see a tablet launch with the software onboard.

The Lenovo Tab Extreme looks to be a flagship-level device that can compete with the Galaxy Tab S8 and the upcoming Google Pixel Tablet. We would like to hear more details about it before making a full judgment, but it’s positive to see Lenovo take the Android tablet space seriously. The name may be a little silly, but it’s an exciting addition to the Android tablet space nevertheless.