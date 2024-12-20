Summary Lenovo might be launching a SteamOS handheld soon.

The leaked image of the Legion Go S shows a Steam button.

More details will be revealed at the CES event in January.

Valve has made some big strides with its Linux-based operating system known as SteamOS, creating an avenue for PC gaming to exist outside of Microsoft's grip. Not only is the OS's development good for Valve, but it's also good for gamers, which is why there have been rumors that third-party manufacturers could soon be loading the OS on their own hardware.

We've already seen a leak from Evan Blass that offers images of one such handheld from the likes of Lenovo, and now The Verge is reporting it received an e-mail invite for a CES event titled “Lenovo Legion x AMD: The Future of Gaming Handhelds,” which included Valve as a "special guest." So now it seems all but certain that Lenovo will soon launch a gaming handheld running SteamOS.

Source: Evan Blass

Leaked image of Legion Go S

Lenovo could be the first third party with a SteamOS handheld

As you can see from the recently leaked image of the Legion Go S handheld, there is a Steam button on the left side. And now that The Verge has confirmed a CES gaming handheld event from Lenovo dated for January 7th, with the event featuring a special guest: SteamOS and Steam Deck co-designer Pierre-Loup Griffais, things are starting to line up. So, when considering Evan's leaked images, on top of this news from The Verge, it's looking very likely that Lenovo will be announcing a SteamOS handheld, likely as the Legion Go S.

Join us for a cocktail reception hosted by Lenovo Legion and AMD gaming leaders, with special guests Valve and other gaming industry giants. We’ll be sharing our thoughts on what lies ahead in the gaming handheld space and showcasing our latest Lenovo Legion Go innovations advanced by AMD. Come to hear how Lenovo Legion and AMD Ryzen are making gaming more immersive for all and stay to experience the future of handheld gaming firsthand!

Full description of the event courtesy of The Verge

We'll know more soon

The above description details that Lenovo is teaming up with Valve, but, we won't know more until CES, and while The Verge has verified it will attend, AP will also be at CES, so expect to hear more about Lenovo's SteamOS handheld early next year. We're three weeks away, so you won't have long to wait.