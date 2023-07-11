Lenovo's new affordable Chromebook is an excellent entry-level laptop in the thin-and-light field. Weighing just 2.9 pounds and measuring just 0.73 inches thick, the IdeaPad 3 Slim is now at an unbeatable price of $170 at Best Buy. It features a powerful and long-lasting battery, a 14-inch touchscreen, and a MediaTek Kompanio 520 processor. Lenovo's newest Chromebook has hit American markets and is an excellent choice for an entry-level, thin and light touchscreen laptop under $200. Lenovo Slim 3 Chromebook $169 $319 Save $150 Lenovo's affordable new Chromebook is an excellent entry-level laptop that's as thin and light as you'll need. Weighing just 2.9 pounds and measuring only 0.73 inches thick, the IdeaPad 3 Slim is now at an unbeatable price of $170 at Best Buy. It features a powerful and long-lasting battery, a 14-inch touchscreen, and a MediaTek Kompanio 520 processor. $169 at Best Buy

Finding a new, affordable, 14-inch Chromebook for under $200 can be a big ask. Right now, though, Best Buy is offering the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook for $169, already a huge leap down from its retail price of $319.

That big a discount is especially tempting considering just how new this model is, with the laptop only hitting markets in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East this past May — and at a $340 price tag, no less. It just made its North American debut, and now's your chance to grab it in an eye-catching Abyss Blue hue up until the end of the month — or while supplies last.

Why you should buy the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook

Some shoppers prioritize a thin and light laptop. Others want to get a good deal above all else. Lenovo has done a great job here of not making you choose one or the other, giving us an excellent choice for a budget laptop under $200. Weighing just 2.9 pounds and measuring 0.73 inches thick, the IdeaPad Slim 3 measures in as particularly svelte compared to other 14" Chromebooks. It's incredibly portable for a laptop with a screen this big, so you can effortlessly slip it into and out of your bag while you're on the go. With an impressive 13.5-hour battery life, you should be able to easily switch between work and play without reaching for a charging cable.

Powered by a MediaTek Kompanio 540 processor, Lenovo gives the Chromebook 4GB of RAM for some simple multitasking, and if the 64GB of eMMC storage starts filling up on you, there's always the option for microSD expansion. Features like an HD webcam help keep you connected to coworkers and family, and support for Wi-Fi 6 means those video calls will look nice and crisp, without hurting for bandwidth.

While you can pay a lot more for Chromebook packed to the brim with the latest hardware, this Lenovo hits a great sweet spot when it comes to balancing size and affordability. And since it's a brand-new 2023 launch, that means you've got years and years of software support ahead of you, guaranteeing that this is one purchase you won't soon regret.