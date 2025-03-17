Summary Lenovo has increased the price of the Legion Tab Gen 3 in the US from $499 to $549.

The Legion Tab Gen 3 features an 8.8-inch 165Hz display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, and 16GB RAM.

Despite the $50 increase, the Legion Tab Gen 3 remains a strong Android gaming tablet option.

The Android gaming tablet market isn't exactly overflowing with options. Most high-end Android tablets and even foldable phones already offer solid gaming performance, making dedicated gaming tablets a niche category. However, for those specifically looking for the perfect Android tablet for gaming, it looks like you might have to pay more for one of the best options available.

Lenovo launched the Legion Tab Gen 3 last year, aiming to deliver the ideal setup for serious Android gamers. The tablet features an 8.8-inch 165Hz display, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, up to 16GB of RAM, and a 6,550 mAh battery, making it one of the most powerful small-screen gaming tablets out there. Our Phones Editor, Will Sattelberg, got a brief hands-on with the Legion Tab Gen 3 at CES 2025, and felt it could go head-to-head with the iPad mini.

Lenovo just bumped the Legion Tab Gen 3 price by $50

However, it looks like Lenovo has quietly increased the price of the Legion Tab Gen 3 in the US just a few months after launch. 9to5Google first spotted the price jump, reporting that Lenovo initially launched the tablet at $499, but it's now selling for $549 on the company's official website. Lenovo hasn't provided an official reason for the price hike, though the report speculates that tariffs may have played a role.

For context, the Legion Tab Gen 3 is only available through Lenovo's website and offline stores — it's not sold on Amazon, Best Buy, or other major online retailers. So, if you were eyeing this tablet, you'll now have to shell out an extra $50 to get one. That said, Lenovo does bundle a 65W GaN charger and a folio case with the tablet, which might make the price increase a little easier to swallow.

Even at $549, though, the Legion Tab Gen 3 remains a solid option for those looking to game on an Android tablet, though you might also want to check out the newly announced Ayaneo Pocket S2 before making a decision.