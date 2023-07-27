Lenovo is known for making some great budget Android tablets. But every once in a while, the company launches a high-end tablet as well. In April 2022, we reviewed the Lenovo Tab 12 Pro, and while we were impressed with its build quality and performance, it was tough to justify its price tag. A year later, Lenovo is announcing a non-Pro version of the Tab 12 that keeps some of the best bits of the original tablet while coming in at a significantly lower price point.

Lenovo is positioning the Tab P12 as an ideal tablet for college-going students and content consumption. The massive 12.7-inch 3K 60Hz LTPS LCD panel is backed by quad JBL-certified speakers to deliver an immersive video viewing experience. Ticking inside the tablet is an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chip featuring 2x Cortex-A78 cores at 2.6GHz+ and six Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 2GHz.

The Tab P12 comes in 4GB and 8GB RAM configurations, with up to 256GB storage. There's a microSD card slot, so you can expand storage later. Powering this large tablet is a 10,200mAh battery that promises a claimed 10 hours of video playback.

As for cameras, there's a 13MP ultrawide shooter on the front with an RGB sensor, while the rear houses an 8MP camera with LED flash.

Lenovo Tab P12 The Lenovo Tab P12 is not as well-equipped as the Tab 12 Pro. It gives up the OLED panel and the powerful Snapdragon 870 SoC of its Pro sibling in favor of an LCD panel and a MediaTek chip to achieve a lower price. Brand Lenovo Storage 128GB/ 256GB (expandable with microSD) CPU MediaTek Dimensity 7050 Memory 4, 8 GB Operating System Android 13 Battery 10,200mAh Ports USB Type-C, USB 2.0 Display (Size, Resolution) 12.7-inch 3K LTPS LCD Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1 Measurements 293.3 x 190.7 x 6.9mm Headphone jack Yes Colors Storm Grey, Oat Weight 615g Front Camera 13MP ultra-wide Rear Cameras 8MP, LED flash

Out of the box, the Tab P12 runs on Android 13, with Lenovo promising two OS updates and four years of security patches. For an improved multitasking experience, you can run up to four tablets in split-screen mode and have up to five apps in windowed mode.

Alongside the tablet is a ThinkPad-inspired keyboard accessory that features a claimed 1.5mm key travel with a 19mm key pitch and a 0.2mm concavity. Lenovo bundles its Tab Pen Plus stylus with the tablet, which should help with note-taking and drawing.

Prices for the Lenovo Tab P12 start from €499 with the keyboard and Tab Pen Plus included. There's another cheaper option for €399, which ships without the keyboard accessory. Availability starts from July itself in select markets.

Source: Lenovo

Besides the Lenovo Tab P12, the company announced the Tab M10 5G. This is an updated version of the Tab M10 Plus with 5G connectivity. It packs a 10.6-inch 2K 90Hz LCD panel, a Snapdragon 695 processor, 4/6GB RAM, and a 7700mAh battery. Perhaps the only bummer is that Lenovo is promising one OS update and a respectable 3.5 years of security patches.

The built-in 5G support is a big deal, especially since the tablet only costs €399 in Europe. It will be available in select markets starting August 2023.