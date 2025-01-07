Today is the start of CES, and Lenovo has just announced a fleet of new hardware, including three new Android tablets and two new gaming handhelds. Rumors were recently circulating that one of these handhelds would run SteamOS, Valve's custom Linux operating system, and it would appear these rumors were correct; the Legion Go S will offer a Windows and a SteamOS version. There's also a followup to the original Legion Go, named the Legion Go 2, which packs more RAM and a bigger battery. Out of the three Android tablets, the Yoga Tab Plus is the more interesting, promising onboard AI, while the Idea Tab Pro and Lenovo Tab are the mid-range and low-end options of the Android tablet lineup.

Lenovo has a hefty lineup for 2025

More tablets than you can shake a stick at