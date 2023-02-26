MWC 2023 is just kicking off, and as always, this year's show isn't limited to smartphones alone. If you're in the market for a new affordable Chromebook, Lenovo's got you covered. While it might not impress you with superpowered specs or flashy RGB lighting, the IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook looks like an excellent entry in the thin-and-light field — and all for well under $400.

As you can probably expect, the best feature found on Lenovo's latest laptop is found in its name. At just .73" thick and 2.9 pounds, the IdeaPad 3 Slim is particularly thin and light, especially compared to its fellow 14" Chromebooks. Despite its size, Lenovo claims its laptop can last up to 13.5 hours on a single charge — more than enough for a full day's worth of use. That 14" touchscreen is nothing to shrug off either. In its highest configuration that 1080p IPS panel is better than what much of the competition offers, though at 300 nits, it might not be great for outdoors use.

As you'd expect from a budget Chromebook, its spec sheet isn't quite as impressive as its size and shape. It's powered by a MediaTek Kompanio 520 processor paired with 4GB or 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of eMMC storage. Thankfully, you can expand it using the included microSD card slot, alongside a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port and a matching Type-A port.

The Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Slim is set to go on sale in May in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East with a starting price at $340. That's not too bad for a 14" Chromebook, though you'll want to pay a little more for those top-end specs. Once it's on sale, it'll come in a standard Cloud Gray colorway — think silver — or an eyecatching Abyss Blue hue. Unfortunately, it's not coming to North America.