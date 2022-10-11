Every so often, we get a terrific higher-end Chromebook that's a year old, maybe even closing in on two, that starts out as a great $500+ option and becomes a snap purchase decision when it falls below $300. We've come to that point again with Lenovo's IdeaPad Flex 5i on sale as an Amazon Prime Early Access Deal.

This Flex 5i — which comes with a 13-inch touch display, an 11th-gen Intel Core i3 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of NVMe storage — normally runs $430, which is surprisingly reasonable for an 8GB Chromebook that will last you a full work day, has a 1080p touchscreen, a comfortable backlit keyboard, and has up-facing speakers for better YouTube binges- I mean listening to TED talks. While this is a good Chromebooks even for adults looking for a full-time machine, it's especially good for high schoolers and college kids who need a laptop that's easy to use and long-lasting. and at $280, it's down to its best price to date.

Buy the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook for $150 off

$280 at Amazon

Now, this listing says 2022, but this is in fact the 2021 model — the 2022 model that came out this summer has a 12th-Gen i3 — and $280 is a steal for it, especially when most sub-$300 Chromebooks are either tiny 11.6-inch models that almost feel like toys or big-screen, low-res behemoths with outdated processors. The 11th Gen i3 here gives you enough raw processing power for full-time work or for working during a video call, and 8GB of RAM will help avoid those calls getting robotic while you're bounding between notes and your digital textbook.

Google has been invested in giving users more and more to do on ChromeOS than just browsing the web and taking video calls. Just today, we saw an all-out campaign to encourage Chromebook owners to stream their games from cloud services including Amazon Luna, Nvidia GeForce Now, and Xbox Cloud Gaming. You'll get pretty good performance on an 11th-gen Core i3 and 8GB of RAM and still get hours and hours of endurance to boot.

Add in a quad-speaker setup, two USB-C ports, one full USB port, an audio jack, and a microSD card slot, and you've got a machine that's good for all the other things you need to do with this laptop. You know, like work. And as the owner of an IdeaPad Flex 5i, you're guaranteed at least monthly ChromeOS updates all the way through June 2029. We're pretty sure you'll make it there with this machine, don't you worry.

This deal should be good through 3am Eastern on October 13 or while supplies last — and given the impressive popularity of the Lenovo Flex 5 series, this one might sell out pretty quickly. It has done so during previous Prime Day and Black Friday sales.