A good Chromebook may cost more these days, but for every new one that comes out, there's a slightly older one that goes on sale. So, for your consideration, we present to you the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5, now $60 off for one day only.

The Flex 5 presents a 13" 1080p IPS touch panel that does generally well with color, but struggles with the dark end of the spectrum as most devices of its class do. The keyboard, though, is clacky and comfortable, though. Inside, you'll be getting a 10th-gen Intel Core i3 processor (bringing Wi-Fi 6 with it), 4GB of RAM, 64GB of flash storage with a microSD slot for more, and a 10-hour battery. For all of the good and bad, check out our full review and determine whether this machine matches your needs.

Originally selling for as much as $430, the Flex 5 has been trending around $370 for the past several months on Amazon. But as a deal of the day, you can get it for $300 flat. As with all Amazon DOTDs, this runs until midnight PDT, so make a run for it if you want it while you can.

Buy: Amazon

Your Google Photos Memories will soon show up on your Nest Hub A window to the past, today

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email