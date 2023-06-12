Source: Lenovo Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3i (Gen 8, 12.2") $280 $350 Save $70 When it comes to budget-friendly 2-in-1s, Lenovo's IdeaPad Flex 3i is as good as it gets. Offering a decent balance of power and performance for the price, it's a great little machine for basic home use, schoolwork, and even work-work. For $70 off, the value on this entry-level Chromebook is hard to beat. $280 at Best Buy

If you're looking into cheaper Chromebooks, it's hard to beat Lenovo in terms of value for your money. While the brand offers a wide range of Chromebooks for every budget, their latest IdeaPad Flex 3i offers an entry-level 2-in-1 that aims to deliver a solid all-around machine at a price point that doesn't break the bank. Even at the standard $350 price, it's a budget-friendly laptop that works well in just about all scenarios. Now that it's getting its first price drop only months after it was released, the IdeaPad Flex 3i is one of the best Chromebooks for the value.

Why the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3i Chromebook is worth your money

Released in May of this year, the newest entry in Lenovo's line of Flex 3i series laptops comes with some decent upgrades to the hardware. While still an entry-level machine focused on power efficiency, the latest model comes with an upgraded Intel N100 series processor and LPDDR5 RAM to offer a bit more power over its predecessors. You get a solid 4-core processor that can hit up to 3.2Ghz, along with RAM that's clocked at 4,800MHz, offering a more responsive machine with up to 12 hours of battery life thanks to the reduced power it requires.

This is a substantial improvement over last year's Flex 3i option, which featured an Intel Celeron N4020 2.8Ghz processor paired with LPDDR4 RAM clocked at 2,400MHz. This upgrade in hardware not only makes it more power efficient, it's better suited for multitasking and resource heavy applications. You won't be working in Photoshop with Lenovo's latest Flex 3i, but it'll have no trouble with streaming, video calls, and working in Google apps like Sheets and Docs.

An increase in screen size also helps the newest Flex 3i stand out, bumping up from an 11.6-inch HD IPS touchscreen to a larger and higher resolution 12.2-inch Full HD LCD touchscreen display. The added screen real estate helps in everything from streaming to gaming, and makes it a great Chromebook for students who need a budget-friendly laptop they can use for taking notes or for jumping into online classes.

The budget-friendly price also makes this laptop a great Chromebook for kids, offering a reliable and sturdy machine that won't cost an arm and a leg to replace if something goes wrong. It's powerful enough to tackle the basics, yet cheap enough to not make you wince when the kids spill some soda on it. Especially true now that the Flex 3i is $70 off, offering the best price this nifty little 2-in-1 has seen since it released. If you're shopping for a cheap Chromebook that'll actually get the job done, look no further than this deal here.