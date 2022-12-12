If you're looking to do some classy, compact computing, Lenovo's IdeaPad Duet 3 is the Chromebook to pick up. This 2-in-1 has a lovely 11" touch display, a detachable keyboard, and supports USI 2.0 styli. It's beautiful enough to be one of the best ChromeOS devices on the market and it can be yours right now at a great discount.

For a limited time, you can get the Duet 3 with 4GB of RAM for $299 at Best Buy, $80 off MSRP. Willing to spend a bit more to get a whole lot more? Head to Lenovo, chuck down $319, and you'll get 8GB of RAM plus the company's USI 2.0 stylus in the box — a great bonus if you're creating exact blueprints or pretty doodles. Both offer 128GB of internal storage and both are great holiday season offers.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 Chromebook might just hit your sweet spot in terms of portability and versatility when it comes to managing all your Google Workspace projects while also fitting in a dash of Genshin Impact. With a decent powerhouse in Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7c Gen 2, you'd be surprised to hear that it doesn't draw too much power at 30W — probably a good opportunity to snag a downright tiny wall charger here. Even without an active power source, you'll be able to last a good 10 hours off the wall. Plus, you'll be able to stick a flash drive while you're juicing up thanks to the Duet 3's two USB-C ports. And with ChromeOS updates through to June 2030, you'll be typing away at this thing for longer than you'd ever expect to.

Simply put, the Duet 3 is a small wonder that you shouldn't underestimate. You should underpay for it, though.