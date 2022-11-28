Source: Best Buy Lenovo Duet 3 $199 $379 Save $180 The Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 Chromebook gets you the best of both worlds — a fully-featured laptop OS but on a portable tablet. Apple iPads still wish they could do that. The best part is that you don’t have to pay any premium to get this; the Duet 3 Chromebook 128GB is available for merely $200, which is almost half its original price. This would be your best $200 spent this holiday season. $199 at Best Buy

Even if you pick up one of the best Android tablets available on the market, you’d still have to deal with a mobile OS, which isn’t quite suited for real work. The Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 Chromebook bridges the gap by getting you all the benefits of the desktop-class Chrome OS and the portability of a slim tablet. And with this irresistible Cyber Monday deal, you can snag one for only $200 — that’s next to nothing for a tablet this capable and loaded with features.

The Duet 3 Chromebook is much more capable than any other Android tablet in this range — and forget about getting an iPad at this price. It uses a high-res 11-inch display, perfect for attending zoom calls, your kid’s homework, and even getting some work done while on the move. Chrome OS gets you that flexibility with its desktop Chrome browser. And when you’re working, the fans won’t whirl up to disturb you with a loud noise because the tablet doesn’t have any. But if you want, the tablet can blast your favorite tunes through its dual stereo speakers.

Why is this a good deal?

At $200, the tablet is nearly half off its MSRP. However, that doesn’t mean Lenovo has skimped on the features. In fact, the company bundles a nice keyboard with trackpad in the box. That alone makes the Duet 3 Chromebook a steal at its sale price. But wait, there’s more.

Over its predecessor, this model not only comes with a new display but also gets a brand-new Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 SoC. This octa-core processor is a massive upgrade, giving the tablet a performance boost that left the folks at our sister site XDA impressed. And this deal is for the 128GB storage variant, not the base model with just 64GB storage. The Duet 3 is also the first Chromebook to support USI 2.0 styli (sold separately), which are better than the previous generations in every single way.

The tablet offers so much at its $200 price that you just can’t miss this excellent deal. Maybe even grab a few of these as Christmas gifts for your family and friends looking for a tablet. There are plenty of other excellent Chromebooks and tablets deals going on for you to check out. But you will have to hurry as these Cyber Monday deals are only available until tonight.