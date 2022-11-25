Lenovo makes some excellent laptops and the company's range of Chromebooks are worth checking out. When Black Friday comes around, we're always excited to see what savings can be had on Lenovo hardware, and we've rounded up some killer deals right here. Whether you're on the lookout for an Intel-powered Chromebook, a larger laptop with a slightly less capable CPU, or one that flips and does tricks, these Chromebook deals will be enticing.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Chromebook 11

We're starting with the big one. Well, actually, it's not that big. In fact, this is an 11-inch Chromebook, but Lenovo's IdeaPad 3 is a fantastic little workhorse. This is all down to the processor, an Intel Celeron N4020. It's not the fastest kid on the block, but for school work, light usage, and watching some YouTube, it's more than enough.

As well as the Intel CPU, Lenovo kitted this puppy out with 64GB of flash storage, 4GB of RAM, and a battery that's capable of lasting for up to 10 hours. For the little one, this makes for a great first laptop. Being discounted for Black Friday to just $79 simply sweetens the deal.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 11-Inch $79 $139 Save $60 This may be a budget-friendly Chromebook from Lenovo but it has some serious kit inside. We're talking about an Intel Celeron N4020 processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB SSD, and a battery rated to last for 10 hours. $79 at Best Buy

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Chromebook 14

The Lenovo IdeaPad 3 range of Chromebooks have numerous SKUs (or models) that rock different internals, screen sizes, and more. This 14-inch Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Chromebook is larger than our top Intel-powered pick, allowing you to see (and do) more on a bigger display. It's still capable of being used at school, thanks to the MediaTek MT8183 ARM processor, 4GB RAM, and 64GB of speedy storage.

Source: Walmart Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Chromebook (14", MediaTek) $149 $319 Save $170 This slightly larger version of the Intel-powered IdeaPad 3 Chromebook offers considerably more screen real estate to play with, but will lose out on the performance front by swapping the Intel chip for an ARM processor. $149 at Best Buy

Lenovo Flex 3 Chromebook

The last Lenovo Chromebook we're covering in this deal roundup is the Lenovo Flex 3 Chromebook. This could also be considered the best deal you'll find this Black Friday, especially if you're into the convertible experience. Here, we have an 11-inch display, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. Battery life is about the same as the IdeaPad Chromebooks.

Source: Best Buy Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 (Celeron N4020) $99 $179 Save $80 What's better than a traditional laptop? How about one that lets you flip the screen and transform it into a large tablet? That's precisely what the Lenovo Flex 3 Chromebook offers at this discounted price. $99 at Best Buy

It's not often we see such a reputable brand lower the price of its laptops below $100, even during an event such as Black Friday. With the kids well and truly in their new year of education, it's a good time to pick up a deal on a machine that will aid in their studies.

Chromebooks tend to be more affordable at the budget end without sacrificing too much on productivity and overall system performance compared to Windows counterparts. The IdeaPad 3 range we've highlighted here is a good example of this, with both laptops boasting enough power to last through a day's worth of work.