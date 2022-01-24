Lenovo doesn't get a lot of attention for its phones, but that's because Lenovo-branded handsets rarely launch outside of China. The company's Motorola subsidiary is more prominent in the west, but you might be wishing Lenovo supported more regions when the Halo launches. This newly leaked phone, courtesy of our old friend @evleaks, is just 8mm thick with a 5,000mAh battery and the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (SM8475), which might be branded as "Gen 1 Plus."

The Halo is allegedly part of Lenovo's Legion gaming line, as indicated by the enormous Legion branding on the back panel (see below). However, it doesn't have the loud, colorful aesthetic of most gaming phones. There's not even a hint of RGB—how are you supposed to play games on a phone that can't induce seizures? I, for one, appreciate the subdued look. The device has almost no bezel around the screen, and there's a small punch-hole camera in the top center.

Even if you can't get your 1337 gaming fix, the Halo has great overall specs. There's a 6.67-inch 1080p OLED with a 144Hz refresh and 300Hz polling rate, up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM, 256GB of storage, and 68W wired charging. The camera setup is fronted by a 50MP sensor with 13MP and 2MP sensors backing it. We don't know what those secondary cameras are good for, though. The leak claims the Halo won't launch until Q3 of 2022, but we don't know where. It would be surprising to see this phone anywhere outside of China, but we can always hope.

