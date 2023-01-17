Lenovo Flex 5i Chromebook (13") Versatile convertible An appealing Chromebook for casual users $360 $430 Save $70 Lenovo's Flex 5i Chromebook is a 13.3-inch device that should appeal to many people thanks to its sleek convertible design, 1080p touch display, inking capabilities, long battery life, and comfortable keyboard. It's a great choice if you don't need a business laptop, though you will miss out on some performance compared to the ThinkPad C14. Pros Sleek convertible design with aluminum lid 13.3-inch FHD touch display with USI compatibility More affordable than the ThinkPad C14 Solid 11th Gen Intel Core i3 performance Cons 720p camera without privacy shutter Not as much power as the ThinkPad C14 $360 at Amazon

Source: Lenovo Lenovo ThinkPad C14 Chromebook Good for business Extra security and durability for professionals The ThinkPad C14 is built for business thanks to additional security and durability. It offers long battery life, snappy performance, an outstanding keyboard, wide port selection, and even optional 4G LTE connectivity for those always on the move. It will cost you more than the Flex 5i Chromebook (unless you can find it on sale), but it's the right choice for professionals. Pros 12th Gen Intel Core CPUs 14-inch FHD display Optional 4G LTE connectivity Durable clamshell design 1080p webcam, privacy shutter Cons Costs more than the Flex 5i Chromebook Business features are necessary for everyone No convertible design $347 at Lenovo



Some of the best Chromebooks you can buy today come from Lenovo's stable, and you might be wondering which one is right for your needs. Two popular options, the Flex 5i Chromebook and the ThinkPad C14 Chromebook, start around the same price and offer many of the same features. However, the ThinkPad is better geared toward business users thanks to its extra security and durability. Let's break down the similarities and differences between these two Chromebooks to help you make the right decision.

Price, availability, and specs

The Lenovo Flex 5i Chromebook is older than the ThinkPad C14 Chromebook and no longer seems to be in stock at the official Lenovo website. That issue is partly alleviated by third-party retailers — namely Amazon — still offering some models for sale. There aren't as many configuration options available as you'd get straight from Lenovo, but you can still reliably find models with an 11th Gen Intel Core i3-1115G4 processor (CPU), 8GB of RAM, and 64GB of eMMC storage for around $338 at Amazon. Costco is another place to check out if Amazon is lacking.

The newer ThinkPad C14 Chromebook is still available at Lenovo's official website. There, you can customize the hardware to your liking — change up the CPU, RAM, storage, and display as you see fit. You'll also find models at third-party retailers like Walmart and Newegg, though you'll be stuck into a listed configuration there. Prices at the Lenovo website currently start at about $347 for a model with a 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U CPU, 4GB of RAM, 128GB eMMC storage, and a non-touch display. Note that this is with one of Lenovo's frequent sales, which we recommend waiting for if you're buying from the official website.

Upgrading to a touch display, Core i7-1265U CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD bump the price up to about $941, with a hefty discount. Lenovo lists the regular price at around $1,447 for the fully-equipped model. Here's a look at the specs available on each laptop.

Lenovo Flex 5i Chromebook Lenovo ThinkPad C14 Chromebook CPU 11th Gen Intel Core i3-1115G4 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U, Core i5-1235U, Core i5-1245U, Core i7-1265U Memory 8GB LPDDR4x 4GB, 8GB, 16GB LPDDR4x Storage 64GB eMMC, 128GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD 64GB, 128GB eMMC, 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD Display 13.3 inches, touch, IPS, glossy, 1920x1080 (FHD), 16:9 aspect ratio 14 inches, IPS, anti-glare, 1920x1080 (FHD), non-touch (250 nits), touch (300 nits) Ports Two USB-C 3.2 (Gen 1), USB-A 3.2 (Gen 1), 3.5mm audio, microSD card reader Two Thunderbolt 4, two USB-A 3.2 (Gen 2), HDMI, 3.5mm audio, microSD card reader, Nano-SIM slot (optional) Camera Front-facing 720p (HD), privacy shutter Front-facing 1080p (FHD), privacy shutter Audio Dual 2W stereo speakers, dual-array microphone Dual 2W speakers, Waves MaxxAudio, dual-array microphone Wireless Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1 Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.1, 4G LTE (optional) Battery 51Wh 57Wh Form Convertible, aluminum (top), PC + ABS (bottom) Clamshell, plastic Dimensions 12.2 x 8.43 x 0.67 inches (310mm x 214mm x 16.95mm) 12.81 x 8.54 x 0.78 inches (325.4mm x 217mm x 19.83mm) Weight 2.98 pounds (1.35kg) 3.44 pounds (1.56kg) AUE June 2029 June 2030 USI Compatibility Yes No

Design and features

The Flex 5i Chromebook gets its name from the 360-degree hinges that allow its lid to rotate around for tent, stand, and tablet modes. This extra flexibility is what a lot of people want, as it essentially covers all bases. It's great for drawing in tablet mode, watching movies in stand mode, and standard productivity in notebook mode. The Flex 5i has a smaller footprint due to its smaller display, and it weighs less than the ThinkPad C14 despite having an aluminum lid for extra rigidity.

The ThinkPad C14 Chromebook has a design that's immediately familiar to professionals, from the flat black ThinkPad color to the red pointing nub and physical mouse buttons that make up the TrackPoint system. The C14 is a notebook without the ability to rotate around 360 degrees; it's not as versatile, but Lenovo pours the extra design space into added MIL-STD 810H durability certification.

Its larger frame also means more ports for the best Chromebook accessories. The ThinkPad C14 includes two Thunderbolt 4, two USB-A 3.2 (Gen 2), HDMI, 3.5mm audio, and an optional Nano-SIM slot if you opt for 4G LTE connectivity. The Flex 5i has two USB-C 3.2 (Gen 1), USB-A 3.2 (Gen 1), 3.5mm audio, and a microSD card reader. You'll be able to hook both laptops up to the best Chromebook docks, but only the ThinkPad unlocks Thunderbolt power.

The ThinkPad's business leaning means its camera is a step above the Flex 5i. It has a 1080p (FHD) webcam above the display, whereas the Flex 5i sticks with 720p. If video conferencing is important, the C14 should be a better choice. Both laptops offer shutters to block off the camera when not in use. Audio is solid from both laptops, and both have speakers built into the keyboard surround; the Flex 5i's speakers flank the keyboard, while the C14's speakers are between the keyboard and the display. That means top-firing sound that isn't muffled when the Chromebook is sitting in your lap.

Lenovo Flex 5i Chromebook

Lenovo's keyboards are some of the best around, and either laptop will ultimately deliver a comfortable typing experience. However, the ThinkPad's keyboard is just a bit more refined and should be a better fit for those who type all day. And if you're a veteran ThinkPad user who never got the hang of a modern touchpad, the TrackPoint system is still included.

As mentioned, the ThinkPad C14 has optional 4G LTE connectivity available. Adding the correct mobile broadband chip costs about $147, but those always on the guy will be happy to have a reliable connection even outside of Wi-Fi range. The ThinkPad C14 otherwise offers modern Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity. The Flex 5i doesn't have 4G LTE, but its Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 will handle anything else thrown its way.

Finally, those working with important data will want to make note of the ThinkPad's extra security features. A fingerprint reader is available for biometric logins, and there's a Kensington lock slot on the side to help keep your laptop in place.

Display

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5i

The Flex 5i Chromebook has a 13.3-inch display with 1920x1080 (FHD) resolution. It has touch functionality and goes with a glossy finish to accommodate, plus its USI compatibility means that you can use some of the best stylus pens for Chromebooks when you'd like to do some writing or drawing. If you love using apps built for touch or just want to be able to get away from a keyboard, the convertible form factor and the touch display should be a much better fit.

The business-oriented ThinkPad C14 Chromebook has two available displays from which you can choose. They're quite similar — both have a 1920x1080 (FHD) resolution, IPS panel, and anti-glare finish — though one adds touch functionality and a higher 300 nits brightness. The non-touch screen maxes out at about 250 nits brightness. There's no USI compatibility, though that matters less on a clamshell notebook that can't rotate around 360 degrees. If you aren't interested in inking and can get by fine with a keyboard and touchpad, the ThinkPad C14 should not pose any problems.

Performance and battery

The ThinkPad C14 Chromebook's newer 12th Gen Intel Core U-series processors are a definitive improvement over the Flex 5i's older 11th Gen Intel Core i3 CPU that you can still reliably find for sale. Add in the ability to add up to 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM and a 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD, and you have a laptop ready to crush productivity work. Even the baseline model with a Core i3-1215U CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of eMMC storage will put up a good fight, though you might want a bit of extra RAM if you're a multitasker.

The Flex 5i Chromebook's 11th Gen Core i3-1115G4 CPU isn't a slouch, and it'll easily handle the average workflow. Even better if you can get it with 8GB of RAM and a true M.2 SSD. Lenovo claims about 10 hours of life from a charge, and testing in our Lenovo Flex 5i Chromebook review revealed that to be an accurate estimation. The ThinkPad C14 can manage about the same, perhaps with a bit more life if you baby it a bit when it gets low. Either way, you're getting a Chromebook that can last through a full day of work or lectures without having to worry about finding an AC outlet.

Which Chromebook is right for you?

These two Lenovo Chromebooks check a lot of the same boxes. They both offer excellent battery life, plus they have 1080p displays, speakers built into the keyboard surround, and Intel Core processor options for strong performance. The ThinkPad C14's slightly newer 12th Gen Intel CPUs will give you an edge on performance. And the ability to customize storage and memory straight from the Lenovo website is a definite boon for those who need some extra power.

The ThinkPad C14's additional security features and extra durability certification help make it the right choice for professionals in the business sector, though it can also be a great laptop for casual users who type all day. Don't forget the optional 4G LTE connectivity that can serve anyone often on the move.

The Flex 5i Chromebook's convertible hinges add extra versatility, allowing you to split time between a clamshell notebook and a tablet. Its USI compatibility and touch display make it perfect for creative types who enjoy drawing, and the 1080p screen resolution also makes watching movies and TV quite enjoyable. It doesn't have the same security and durability features, but not everyone needs to pay extra for a business laptop. The Flex 5i should cost less than the ThinkPad C14 (unless you can find a great deal), and it's still a lot of Chromebook for most people.

Lenovo Flex 5i Chromebook (13") $360 $430 Save $70 Casual or creative Chromebook users looking to get a great device will want to check out the Flex 5i. Its convertible design allows you to use it as a notebook or as a tablet, and its FHD touch display has USI compatibility for better inking. It might not be quite as powerful as the C14, but it still has long battery life and will tackle productivity work with ease. $360 at Amazon