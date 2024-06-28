Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook Plus $349 $499 Save $150 This Chromebook tops our list as the best one that you can buy in 2024. Not only do you get a great screen, it also comes with a powerful processor. Best of all, there's a great discount on this model right now that knocks $150 off for a limited time. $349 at Best Buy

You're looking at this Chromebook and thinking to yourself "it's a good price, but what's the catch?" Well, if you've never used a Chromebook, it's a laptop running ChromeOS, which is an operating system developed by Google that's based on its popular web browser. Not only is the OS lightweight, but it's also lightning quick, and also has a variety of tools and apps that makes it great for everyday use.

While there are limitations, for the most part, you're going to be able to do pretty much anything you need, so long as it isn't tied to a specific app that's only available for Windows or macOS. With that out of the way, this Lenovo is one of the best Chromebooks that you can buy in 2024. And for a limited time, you can score a major discount that knocks $150 off its original retail price. So if you've been looking for a Chromebook or wanted to try something different, now's going to be the perfect time.

What's great about the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook Plus?

As far as specifications go, this laptop is powered by a 13th Gen Intel Core i3 processor that's paired with 8GB RAM. In addition, it also has 128GB of internal storage, with a microSD slot that can be used for expanding the memory if necessary. Now, don't let the specifications scare you off, because this model is part of the Chromebook Plus line.

That means that this laptop has a variety of specifications that puts it above normal Chromebooks. And because of that, it also gets access to software perks that aren't otherwise available. When it comes to the design, you're getting a laptop that can literally transform. Its rotating display makes it easy to use in a variety of different settings, and the touchscreen offers even more versatility.

When it comes to battery life, you're going to be seeing up to 10 hours of use from a single charge, and the laptop can be charged using USB-C. The 1080p webcam is great for video calls, while the stereo speakers are going to offer good sound when watching your favorite videos online. You'll get backlit keys for easy typing at night, a touchpad that works flawlessly.

This laptop is reliable and offers enough power to get you through your day's work. Best of all, it's now received a massive discount that knocks $150 off. So if this all sounds like something you're interested in, get it while you can, because this deal won't last.