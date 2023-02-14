Source: Amazon Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5i $300 $430 Save $130 Lenovo's Flex 5i Chromebook is the perfect solution for students, or really anyone that needs a good all-around laptop that won't break the bank. It's one of our favorite Chromebook models, and it becomes even easier to recommend at this discounted price. $300 at Amazon

Remember the story of Goldilocks and the Three Bears? Our protagonist keeps running across unsatisfactory products, but the third always happens to be just right. Well, we bring up that fairy tale because the Lenovo Flex 5i is essentially that "just right" option of the Chromebook world. It has a practical 2-in-1 design, plenty of power for most people, and up to 10 hours of battery life. Perfect for work, school, or just relaxing, you can grab it right now for 30% off.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Flex 5i Chromebook

For anyone even remotely interested in Chromebooks, the Flex 5i practically sells itself. We scored it an 8/10 in our review, and it's our current Editor's Choice pick in both our Best Chromebooks and Best Chromebooks for Students roundups. It doesn't do anything exceptionally well, or have a single standout feature — it just kind of does everything you need it to, with ease. The touch-sensitive display lets you quickly switch from laptop to tablet mode, and the hinge is sturdy enough that you can set the screen to your preferred viewing angle for typing or binging. The keyboard is backlit and offers great tactile feedback, and the upwards-facing dual speakers sound better than their downward-facing counterparts.

Today's deal is specifically for the tried-and-true Core i3 version of the Lenovo Flex 5i. This one comes with the Intel Core i3-1115G4 dual-core processor, 8GB of RAM, and you can choose between 128GB and 256GB of storage. That very attractive $300 sale price is for the 128GB model, but if you need additional storage, it's more than worth the extra $30 to go up to 256GB. Both options feature two USB-C ports, a single USB-A port, a microSD card reader, and an audio jack. They also support fast and reliable Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.1 for wireless accessories.

This is a happy-medium machine, so shoppers looking for an extreme budget or performance option will be disappointed; it's nowhere near the cheapest Chromebook, and it's not going to win any awards for display quality or high-end gaming performance. But for most people, the Flex 5i is a great option, and it's super easy to recommend at this price.