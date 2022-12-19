Lenovo Flex 5i Chromebook (13") $300 $430 Save $130 The Lenovo Flex 5i is a great option for anyone in the market for a 2-in-1 Chromebook that doesn't want to sacrifice speed for affordability. It's powerful, practical, and pretty, and it's easy to recommend at this price. $300 at Amazon

Christmas is now less than a week away, and time is all-too-quickly running out for anyone still hoping to snag a holiday Chromebook deal this year. Luckily for you, there are still a few good discounts floating around, including this one on the Lenovo Flex 5i. The 2-in-1 convertible has a 13" touch display, snappy performance, and right now you can grab one for up to $140 off.

Why you should buy the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook

Lenovo has built a solid reputation in the Chromebook space, and the Flex 5i is a great example of why. We awarded it an 8 out of 10 in our review, calling it a zippy laptop that's well-suited for both entertainment and work. The combination of a slim profile and thin bezels around the display make for a sharp, modern design, battery life is decent, and we really liked the feel typing on the responsive keyboard.

The Flex 5i is available in a variety of configurations, but we recommend going with the 8GB version, with either the 128GB or 256GB SSD. Those are both 30% off right now, going for $300 and $330, respectively. Be sure to pay close attention to shipping estimates, since those aren't the same across all models, but it looks like at least the 128GB edition can still arrive before Christmas.

It's possible we may not see any more big Chromebook deals like this one for quite some time, so don't hesitate to jump on this one. If you do pick one up, be sure to check out our roundup of the best Chromebook sleeves, so you can coordinate with a new carrying case to go with it.