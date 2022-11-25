Lenovo Flex 5i Chromebook (13") $300 $470 Save $170 The Lenovo Flex 5i Chromebook is a zippy laptop that's well suited for entertainment and work, especially if you're entrenched in Google's ecosystem of products and services. While the trackpad could use some work, this is still a solidly executed unit that is a great value for anyone looking to get work done on the go. $300 at Amazon

Of all the consequences of this messy global pandemic that never feels like it's going to end, maybe one of the most unexpected has been the way it managed to shine a light on Chromebooks. The affordable, versatile laptops swiftly emerged as the go-to solution for students stuck learning at home, to say nothing of all the professionals who found themselves shifting to WFH. While that surge has absolutely cooled down, Chromebook deals are still plenty hot, and this Black Friday we're checking out a great value on the 2-in-1 Lenovo Flex 5i.

Lenovo definitely knows its way around laptop hardware, and the company's enjoyed success experimenting with alternate form factors — like the convertible 2-in-1 design we get with the Flex 5i. With an 11th gen Core i3 processor, this model has the power to get you through your daily tasks without putting up too much of a fight, and the 8GB of RAM here are ready to keep dozens of Chrome tabs open at once.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Flex 5i Chromebook

Maybe the best thing about today's deal is how much it can save you on the 256GB model. Normally, the 128GB version sells for $430, and with today's Black Friday Chromebook deals, that comes down to a very attractive $270. But for as good as that offer sounds, we have to recommend upgrading to the 256GB model, falling from $470 down to $300.

No matter which configuration you choose, you're going to get a Chromebook with a full HD, 13.3-inch touchscreen, dual USB-C 3.2 ports, and a 720p webcam. MicroSD support means that even if you don't splurge for the 256GB configuration, you always have the option to expand storage later. In our testing, we found battery life to be decent, and really appreciated the quality of the keyboard — though, of course, this being a 2-in-1, you can get by just fine using the laptop in tablet mode without it.

While you can find better-equipped Chromebooks out there, with faster processors and more beautiful displays, this Lenovo Flex 5i strikes a nice balance between size, performance, and value. And with this deal going away soon, you're not going to want to miss your chance to take advantage.