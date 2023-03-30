Source: Lenovo Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3i Use Coupon Code: BBYDEALS $114 $189 Save $75 The Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3i is a 2-in-1 that has some impressive features at an incredible price point. Touchscreen capability, along with Bluetooth 5.1 and two USB-C ports, means this Chromebook is as versatile as they come, and makes for a great budget-friendly laptop for academic and personal needs alike. $114 at Lenovo with coupon

Chromebooks have made great strides over the years, becoming go-to budget-friendly options for those in need of a simple, no–hassle laptop that handles the basics. Offering a great alternative to Windows laptops thanks to Google's suite of free apps, including Google Docs and Google Sheets, Chromebooks are great for students and other users looking to keep it cheap while still getting the functionality of a full-fledged machine.

The hardware under the hood isn't always the most powerful, but the flexibility and freedom that Chromebooks provide are second-to-none – especially when it comes to the price. Some of the best Chromebooks available barely break the $300 mark, and Lenovo has a deal right now that offers a stellar 2-in-1 touchscreen Chromebook for just $114.

Why the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3i is worth your money

Lenovo offers a wide range of Chromebooks, from basic machines to touchscreen 2-in-1s that act as both tablets and laptops. The Chromebook Flex 3i falls into the latter category, offering the flexibility of both a tablet and a laptop to handle everything from browsing the web, writing up research papers, watching your favorite YouTube videos, and even video chatting. It's an incredibly versatile machine that offers solid performance for the price, but what really makes the Flex 3i shine is the inclusion of two USB-C ports.

More often than not, laptops and Chromebooks in this price range don't include these must-have ports, which can handle a variety of functions, including charging your phone, transferring files to portable drives, and even connecting to external displays for additional screen real estate. This adds even more versatility to this affordable machine, making it a great choice for students on a tight budget that want something with a bit more accessibility. The touchscreen is a great addition, and the foldable design makes it great for use on the go, but most users may find that the Chromebook Flex 3i really shines as a workstation laptop for schoolwork and day-to-day use.

While you won't be playing any modern AAA titles or installing Adobe Photoshop on this thing, the Google Play Store features tons of apps that can replace more popular programs without bogging it down. Considering that Google offers free alternatives to most major software programs out there, you'll have access to pretty much everything you need to maximize your productivity with this Chromebook. This is one of the biggest benefits to Chromebooks in general, and for the price the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3i is at right now, makes it an even better choice for those in need of a cheap laptop.

The only downside to this Chromebook is the smaller storage capacity of just 64GB, which for some could fill up quite quickly if you install a ton of apps. However, USB-C flash drives are cheaper than ever, and can easily remedy this issue with upwards of 256GB of additional space for as little as $15. So for a fraction of the cost of most Windows laptops out there, you can grab Lenovo's Chromebook Flex 3i at one of its most affordable prices in some time of just $114.