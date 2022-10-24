Chromebooks are compelling devices on their own, but during holiday sales, they always reach a fever pitch. These already-affordable laptops have access to Google's vast app ecosystem, meaning there are thousands of apps and games at your fingertips (literally) on top of all the websites and PWAs you'd expect from Chrome. They receive system updates years longer than Android tablets or phones, and they're available in every size and power level you could imagine from the most premium ultrabooks to all-in-one desktops and beyond.

Best Buy is actually running a great deal on a classic budget-friendly Chromebook right now. It's the Lenovo Flex 3, and it features an 11.6" touchscreen display and all-day battery life for just $99. The Flex 3 made our list of best Chromebooks of 2022 as the best buy under $300, due to the consistent build quality and modest-but-capable performance of this series dating back to the 2019 Lenovo C330. This may be down into impulse-buy territory with clearly budget internals, but a touchscreen Chromebook for $99 is just too good to pass up.

Because there are versions of the Flex 3 with various processors, this one comes with the MediaTek MT8183 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of eMMC flash memory. For connectivity, you get a single USB Type-A port and a USB-C port with Power Delivery 2.0, and there's a microSD card reader, headphone jack, and cable lock slot for good measure. It also has a 720p webcam with a basic built-in for video calls, and the battery is good for up to 10 hours.

This was the same deal we saw on the Flex 3 back during Best Buy's Summer Sales during Amazon Prime Day in July, and I doubt it'll drop much further before it goes on clearance, which I don't see happening until Best Buy gets decent stocks of newer 11.6-inch Lenovo Chromebooks. Best Buy even calls this a "Black Friday" deal, but I doubt this will still be in stock by then. If you're in the market for a budget Chromebook right now, this deal seems almost unbeatable.