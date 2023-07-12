Source: Lenovo Lenovo IdeaPad 3i Chromebook (15", 2023) $255 $300 Save $45 Looking for a new Chromebook released recently? Lenovo IdeaPad 3i is a 15.6-inch device with a 1080p display, Intel Celeron N4500 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 64GB of eMMC storage with the ability to expand via the microSD card reader. Despite its recent release, it's already discounted at Amazon for Prime Day. You can save 15% off the regular price, bringing the total down to $255. $255 at Amazon

Amazon's Prime Day event is finally here, and along with just about everything else tech related, we're keeping close tabs on the best Prime Day Chromebook deals. Chromebooks have come a very long way since their inception, and they now deliver a full-fledged operating system in ChromeOS.

Chromebooks range from budget to premium, with plenty of options in between. You can hand them off to the kids, you can use them around the house for productivity, browsing, and homework, and you can set them up to stream movies and TV in your downtime. One great Chromebook deal that caught our eye early this year involves Lenovo's new 15.6-inch IdeaPad 3i.

Why is this a great deal?

The Lenovo IdeaPad 3i Chromebook is up there with the best Lenovo Chromebooks in terms of total package offering. A lot of times, you'll have to sacrifice screen resolution or memory to get a good deal, but not here. The 15.6-inch display has a 1920 x 1080 (FHD) resolution that has a far more dense pixel count than an HD resolution, giving you a clearer view of work and movies. The dual speaker setup is installed below a grille just between the keyboard and display, allowing you to hear unmuffled audio every time you open the lid.

It has an Intel Celeron N4500 processor (CPU) that can easily handle lighter tasks, made even better by the included 8GB of RAM. This should go a long way with multitasking. One drawback is the limited 64GB of eMMC storage; however, you can easily rely on cloud storage or removable storage via the microSD card reader.

Speaking of ports, the IdeaPad 3i Chromebook offers two USB-A 3.2 (Gen 1), HDMI 1.4, USB-C 3.2 (Gen 1), and a 3.5mm audio jack (as well as the card reader). You can connect to a great external display, and you can connect most accessories, but you could also pick up a powerful Chromebook dock to expand storage.

The keyboard is comfortable, the touchpad is large enough not to prohibit pointing, and the 720p camera above the display has a shutter for added privacy. In the usual Lenovo fashion, the plastic chassis is durable and should last even under daily use.

Many Chromebooks that we see go on sale during Prime Day are already nearing the end of their lifespan, but this one is just getting going. It was released this year and will have updates and security support for years to come. Despite its fresh release, it's already been discounted by 15% at Amazon. That brings the regular $300 price down to $255, making this an outstanding deal for anyone who wants to pick up a new Chromebook.