Chromebooks are known for their wide array of tools and services, powered by Google and, as of recently, Android. While it may not replace your pricier Windows or macOS notebooks, it's the ideal companion if you work predominantly on the cloud, which is most of us at this point. With the Black Friday weekend beginning today, there are a ton of Chromebook deals from a wide range of manufacturers and retailers. We have stumbled across one such deal on two Lenovo Flex 3 Chromebook variants, wherein you can save $90 on one variant and $80 on the other.

Lenovo Flex 3 (Intel Celeron N4020)

Featured among the best Chromebooks in the market, all Flex 3 models have the same hardware barring CPU differences. So you can expect an 11.6-inch IPS touchscreen (1366x768), 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, a USB-C port with DisplayPort 1.1 support, plus a conventional USB-A port for good measure. The battery should last up to 16 hours, as per the manufacturer, though the actual runtime will be within the 10-hour bracket. With these things considered, getting this Chromebook for just $100 is probably the best deal you're going to find all season.

Lenovo Flex 3 (MediaTek MT8183)

Running on the more powerful CPU of the two models, this version of the Flex 3 is a no-brainer with the $80 discount. Moreover, customers can expect Chrome OS updates on this model at least until June 2028 or roughly five and a half more years. The Celeron model has received some complaints about slower app performance, which might be worth considering before making up your mind. Despite the change in processor, the battery life should remain pretty much the same.

Regardless of the model you choose, the Flex 3 Chromebook is a steal at $100. Whether it is the touchscreen display or its ability to adapt to different screen orientations, thanks to the design, we highly recommend getting Lenovo's affordable Chromebook before stocks run out. This Black Friday deal comes courtesy of Best Buy and is available on the Abyss Blue color variants of the two Flex 3 models. Customers can also add the 1-year or 2-year Accidental Geek Squad Protection, starting at $24.99.

