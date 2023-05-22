Source: Lenovo Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 $369 $499 Save $130 The Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 is an excellent solution for those who want a big-screen tablet with laptop functionality. It has a beautiful 1080p touchscreen display, it's set to receive software updates through 2029, and it's an excellent value at this sale price. $369 at Best Buy

Lenovo makes some of the best Chrome OS laptops, but perhaps it's better known for its touchscreen Chromebooks. The Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 actually made our "Best Of" lists for both categories, thanks to its combination of versatility and affordability. It has a beautiful 13-inch OLED touchscreen display, a separate detachable keyboard and magnetic kickstand, and right now, it's on sale for just $369.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5

The biggest selling point of the Duet 5 is its big, beautiful 1080p display. It's an OLED touchscreen panel that measures 13.3 inches diagonally, and it's perfect for binging your favorite shows or relaxing with a game of solitaire. The underlying hardware was built with efficiency in mind, so you have a (slightly) underpowered Snapdragon 7c chip and slower eMMC storage, but Lenovo says the trade-off is up to 15 hours of battery life. You do get 8GB of RAM, though, which is good for multitasking, and the Duet isn't otherwise short on features. There is both a front and a rear camera, set at 5MP and 8MP respectively, four speakers, dual USB-C ports, and support for the faster Wi-Fi 6 standard.

To be clear, the Duet 5 is really a tablet first, so you'll have to consider the realities of holding and using a 13-inch touchscreen. Fortunately, Lenovo includes a fantastic magnetic kickstand, which is not only extremely sturdy, but it's separate from the detachable keyboard. This means you can prop the Duet up, sans keyboard, making it perfect for consuming content, or tapping your way around the web. That being said, we actually like the bundled keyboard a lot. It's big enough where the keys don't feel too cramped, and it has a built-in touchpad. The keyboard also saves you from having to navigate around ChromeOS full-time via touch, which is a task that can still feel a bit rough around the edges.

There are two more under-the-radar benefits that might put the Lenovo Duet 5 over the top for you. The first is that it runs Android apps, so while it's not technically an Android tablet, it does put itself in the conversation as one of the better values in that space. The second thing is that it's guaranteed to receive automatic updates through 2029, so you're talking about a solid 6–7 years of real usability. Put everything together, and you have an incredible value at the $369 price point — and wouldn't you know it, the deal arrives just in time for Father's Day.