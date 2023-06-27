Source: Best Buy Lenovo Duet 3 $279 $379 Save $100 The Lenovo Duet 3 Chromebook features a beautiful 10.9-inch multitouch display, and a detachable keyboard that's easy to type on. What it lacks in high-end performance, it makes up for in versatility, and it's a great Chromebook option at this discounted price tag. $279 at Best Buy

The Lenovo Duet 3 Chromebook made our roundup of the best Cheap Chromebooks thanks to its ultra-portable size and 2-in-1 versatility. The device offers a beautiful 2K touch display, a detachable keyboard that's actually quite easy to type on, and it supports USI 2.0 stylus pens for doodling and note-taking. It's packed with all the features you'd expect to find in a budget or mid-range laptop, including a webcam, speakers, and multiple USB-C ports, and it looks even more compelling with today's $100 discount.

Why the Lenovo Duet 3 should be your next Chromebook

As mentioned above, the Duet 3's portability and versatility help it stand out in the sea of affordable Chromebook options. The device has a smaller 10.9-inch display, measures 0.31 inches thick, and weighs in at just over 2 pounds. This makes it super easy to carry and handle whether you use it with or without the included magnetic kickstand. It can be used as a tablet, though ChromeOS's tablet experience is still a bit rough around the edges, or as a compact laptop, thanks to the detachable keyboard and its built-in touchpad. Feel like kicking back and reading an e-book or webcomic? Tablet. Need to fire off a few emails? Laptop. You really do get the best of both worlds.

If you're looking for big benchmark numbers, however, you'll want to look elsewhere. In our testing, the Duet 3's Snapdragon 7c processor left a lot to be desired in terms of performance, and the 4GB of RAM and slower eMMC storage don't really help matters. It's a package that works great as a secondary or complimentary device, but it probably shouldn't be used as a dedicated work or gaming machine. Rounding out the features is a pair of cameras, 5MP on the front and 8MP on the rear, dual speakers, two USB-C ports, and up to 10 hours of battery life. Plus, Lenovo will provide software updates through June 2030, giving you at least seven more years of usability and support.

There is a lot to like about the Duet 3, and we think it makes a great option for casual gaming, consuming content, web browsing, and other daily tasks. We are expecting a lot more Chromebook deals in the coming weeks, as Prime Day approaches, but we have no problem recommending you grab this Lenovo, at this price, while you can.