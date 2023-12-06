Summary Lenovo introduces the Chromebox Micro, its smallest ChromeOS device, priced at $220, with powerful features and monitor compatibility.

The Chromebox Micro is ideal for managing commercial displays, but also functions as a mini-computer for desktop environments.

The device offers a compact size, fanless design, and impressive connectivity options, making it versatile for streaming, sharing content, and integrating with touchscreen devices.

Lenovo has been a critical partner with Google in producing some of the best Chromebook models we have come to love. Chromebooks bridge a gap in the laptop market by providing solutions that achieve an optimal balance between cost and performance. Among these, the Flex 5 and Flex 5i have emerged as fan favorites, particularly for those seeking an everyday budget laptop with the added convenience of a touchscreen. Excitingly, Lenovo is expanding its product lineup with its smallest ChromeOS device yet.

Lenovo has introduced its first micro form-factor device, the Chromebox Micro. Priced at $220, the device is scheduled for release in the first quarter of 2024 in specific markets. Whether it will be a commercial-only release has yet to be confirmed. While specifically designed to function as a compact device for managing commercial displays, the Chromebox Micro is compatible with a wide range of displays. So, with its powerful features and monitor compatibility, it could function as a mobile ChromeOS mini-computer.

For ChromeOS enthusiasts who favor a desktop environment, the array of Chromebox options provides an excellent choice. While the Chromebook market has plenty of models, Chromebox devices are typically limited to one or two models per significant manufacturer. The latest addition to this lineup, the Chromebox Micro, not only stands out as the smallest but also comes in at an attractive price point of $220.

Lenovo also announced a collaboration with Instorescreen, introducing custom displays that perfectly fit the Chromebox Micro. In addition to its compact size, the device features a fanless, ventless, and dustproof design, making it ideal as the unseen hub powering an external display.

Despite its compact dimensions, the Chromebox Micro packs a punch with:

2x USB Type-C

2x USB Type-A

1x HDMI

1x RJ45

1x Audio Jack

1x Power Button

1x LED Indicator

1x K-Lock

Engineered specifically for deployment in kiosks and digital signs, this device excels in streaming 4K video, sharing web-based content 24/7, and integrating with touchscreen devices. It's a powerful and versatile addition to the Chromebox family.

The device could function as a mini-computer despite primarily focusing on commercial displays. It is powered by the Intel Jasper Lake2c N4500 processor and equipped with 8GB RAM and 32GB of storage. The engineers have simplified the deployment process through the Google Admin Console, enabling remote device monitoring and easy control of multiple devices from any location. The simplicity of remotely controlling multiple devices presents many intriguing and compelling use cases.

According to Marc Godin, VP of Commercial Smart Devices Solutions Group at Lenovo, "The device can help transform any business by offering unparalleled visual experiences in a small but powerful solution that's easy to deploy." It is not yet confirmed whether the device will be available to the public or restricted to commercial release. However, if you can get your hands on one in Q1 of 2024, it could be a great addition to your device lineup.