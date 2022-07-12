Back-to-school season is just around the corner, and whether you need a new Chromebook as you head off to college or for your first-grader to use for homework, there's a Chromebook deal for you on Amazon Prime Day. For adults, college students, and high-schoolers, the Chromebook to buy — which could last you to the end of the decade if you take good care of it — is the Lenovo Flex 5i Chromebook.

The Flex 5i earned its place as one of the best Chromebooks through functionality and practicality. The 11th Gen Intel Core i3 is powerful enough for full-time work, but it's still efficient enough to last a full work day on a single charge, something neither the Acer Spin 713 nor the new HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook can claim. This model doubled the RAM over its previous model, so it handles multi-tasking better — especially during video calls — and up-facing speakers make both those video calls and that lofi Spotify mix you study to won't sound like they're underwater.

Buy the reliable Lenovo Flex 5i Chromebook for $70 off

$360 at Amazon

The Lenovo Duet 5 Chromebook is the best Chromebook tablet. Honestly, it's one of the best Android tablets, too, thanks to guaranteed updates until June 2029 and the full Chrome browser experience rather than the Android version. The 13.3-inch 400-nit screen lets you use this super-sized tablet outdoors if you want — I've spent some lovely Sunday mornings e-reading on mine reading or tapping my way through Freecell — and because of the larger size, the detachable keyboard is full size and much easier to use. Battery life is phenomenal thanks to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 powering the Duet 5, but that processor can also slow down if you get too many things open at once. If you've wanted to try ChromeOS out but can't stomach the thought of the tiny budget screens on the 11.6-inch models, the Duet 5 is the perfect one to try it out with and then use for content consumption, casual computing, or as a backup computer should your primary machine die.

Amazon has a plethora of older Chromebooks on sale for Prime Day — alongside the fairly new and budget-friendly Lenovo 14e Chromebook for Students — but for most Lenovo models, Best Buy has Amazon beat in both price and reliability. The Lenovo 3 Chromebook could last your child 'til June 2027 before it stops getting updates, but if you can, spend the extra $20 for the touchscreen-enables Flex 3. Touch is the best way to interact with apps and lets you flip the keyboard back and put the Chromebook into stand or tent mode for watching video, reading e-books, or playing Android games.