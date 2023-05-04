Source: Lenovo Lenovo Flex 5i Chromebook (13") Best for most people $360 $430 Save $70 Lenovo's Flex 5i Chromebook is a convertible laptop with Intel Core CPU, SSD, and touch display. It lacks LTE connectivity, but it makes up for it with stronger performance, a better display, and a comfy keyboard with good speakers around it. Considering it doesn't cost much more than the Galaxy, it should be the first choice for most people. Pros Versatile convertible build FHD touch display with inking capabilities Top-firing speakers, webcam shutter Strong performance and battery life Cons No 4G LTE connectivity Getting harder to find new models $360 at Amazon

Lenovo's Chromebook Flex 5i is one of the best Chromebooks on the market today thanks to its versatile convertible build, snappy performance, and seriously competitive pricing. The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go is another great option, especially if you're shopping for one of the best cheap Chromebooks out there. It's compact and mobile, it comes with optional 4G LTE connectivity for staying in touch even outside of Wi-Fi range, and it's also very much on the affordable side of the laptop market. These Chromebooks share some similarities, but they're designed for different users. We compare them to help you make the right decision when it comes time to buy.

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5i vs. Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go: Price, availability, and specs

The Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5i is no longer available at Lenovo's official website, but you can still find it for sale at third-party retailers like Amazon. There, you can pick up a model with an 11th Gen Intel Core i3-1115G4 processor (CPU), 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of solid-state drive (SSD) storage for about $359. If more storage is required, a model with 256GB SSD and the same specs otherwise costs about $389.

Samsung's Galaxy Chromebook Go can be purchased straight from Samsung's website, where you have the option to go with Wi-Fi or with a carrier for 4G LTE coverage. A Wi-Fi model with Intel Celeron N4500 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of eMMC storage costs about $240 at Samsung, while models with LTE cost about $350. Amazon currently offers the Galaxy Chromebook Go with Wi-Fi for about $208, while LTE models cost the same $350.

Here's a look at the specs that are available in each Chromebook.



Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5i vs. Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go: Design and features

Focusing first on the Galaxy Chromebook Go, Samsung has created an agile 14-inch laptop equipped with the right hardware to be used on the move. All models have Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 as standard features, but you can also add 4G LTE connectivity through Verizon, AT&T, or T-Mobile. This allows you to remain connected to the internet outside of Wi-Fi range. Professionals and students will find the extra security and mobility provided by the wireless connection particularly enticing, but virtually anyone can take advantage.

The Galaxy Chromebook Go is physically larger than the Chromebook Flex 5i (mainly due to its larger display size), but its plastic chassis weighs about the same and is actually slightly thinner. It has a modern design, and it's even undergone MIL-STD 810G type tests to prove its durability. This is a clamshell laptop only, so you won't be able to rotate the display around 360 degrees like on the Flex 5i. That's really where the Flex 5i sets itself apart, as it does not offer 4G LTE connectivity. Instead, it acts as a versatile and durable 2-in-1 that's as comfortable as a tablet as a notebook.

Lenovo Flex 5i Chromebook

The Flex 5i is a 13.3-inch laptop made from a mix of aluminum (for the base) and plastic (for the lid), with an Abyss Blue finish. It includes two USB-C 3.2 (Gen 1) ports, USB-A 3.1 (Gen 1), a 3.5mm audio jack, a microSD card reader, and a Kensington lock slot. There's also a volume rocker and power button on the side, making it easier to manage while in tablet mode. Samsung's Chromebook Go has the same selection, right down to the card reader and lock slot. You can connect either of these laptops to a great Chromebook dock, but for many people, the native selection will be enough to connect many great Chromebook accessories.

Both laptops have a 720p (HD) webcam in the bezel above the display, but only the Flex 5i features a privacy shutter. In the same vein, Lenovo's laptop goes a step further with speakers. It has dual 2W speakers flanking the keyboard, producing audio from the top (at least in notebook mode) for a clearer listening experience. The Galaxy Chromebook Go has a more traditional setup with speakers on the bottom of the chassis. They're each rated at 1.5W, so they won't have quite as much oomph as those in the Flex 5i.

Keyboard preferences are typically more subjective than objective. I've used plenty (read hundreds) of Lenovo keyboards, and the Flex ones are always good. There's ample key travel, great spacing, a backlight, and a nice contrast between key color and chassis finish. The Galaxy Chromebook Go also has plenty of room to lay out an un-cramped keyboard, but its lack of backlight and its less tactile keys might drive some away.

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5i vs. Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go: Display

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5i

If the display quality weighs heavily on your buying decision, know that the Flex 5i is the better option. It measures 13.3 inches and has a 1920x1080 (FHD) resolution with touch functionality, about 250 to 300 nits brightness, and a glossy finish. It's compatible with Lenovo's USI Pen that boasts 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity, but unfortunately does not come with the pen included in the price. You can also check out some other great stylus pens for Chromebooks if the Lenovo option isn't quite what you're looking for.

The Galaxy Chromebook Go's screen is larger at 14 inches, but it has a lower 720p (HD) resolution and no touch functionality. Pixel density is significantly lower, and it tops out at about 220 nits brightness. However, its anti-glare finish will help when working in brightly lit environments. Keep in mind that both laptops have USB-C ports that allow them to easily connect to the best Chromebook monitors out there should you need some extra screen space.

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5i vs. Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go: Performance and battery

We tested performance in our Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5i review, noting that the Core i3-1115G4 CPU with 8GB of RAM and 128GB SSD "didn't sputter even with 25 Chrome tabs, music playing on Spotify, and a couple of Android apps open." Apps launch quickly thanks to the M.2 PCIe SSD storage, and the battery even lasted for eight to nine hours on a charge when going about regular daily productivity work. Overall, this is a very well-rounded system that can keep up with a relatively heavy workload.

The same, unfortunately, cannot be said for the Galaxy Chromebook Go. Samsung focused more on the mobility side of things, offering up a laptop that can stay connected everywhere and that has excellent battery life. The latter feature is achieved by using a weaker Intel Celeron N4500 CPU, just 4GB of RAM, and a small eMMC chip for storage. The Samsung Chromebook won't compete with the Flex 5i in raw performance, but it should rival the battery life (at least for models without LTE).

Bottom line? The Flex 5i is a far better choice for most Chromebook users, especially if it's going to be used for work. It has a faster CPU and storage, it has more memory, and it still delivers solid battery life. The Galaxy Chromebook Go is a better choice for a specific group of users who need LTE connectivity and some light performance to tackle web browsing and streaming while on the move.

Which Chromebook should you buy?

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5i

The Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5i's versatility, performance, and overall design make it the better option for most people. It's one of our top picks for all Chromebooks, but its affordable pricing also makes it one of the best cheap Chromebooks you'll find. Its convertible design allows you to use it as a notebook or as a tablet, its FHD resolution is crisp, and the display works with USI stylus pens for inking. It can handle a heavier workload, and its SSD makes for quick load times that eMMC storage can't really compete with. It bests the Galaxy Chromebook Go in almost every way, and unless you need 4G LTE connectivity, it should be your first choice.

The Galaxy Chromebook Go can't really compete with the Flex 5i in most areas, but that's not exactly a knock against Samsung. Its laptop was designed with mobility in mind, and some users will indeed require the optional 4G LTE connectivity. In that case, it's the way to go. However, its performance won't compete; it has a lower-res display and lacks a convertible's versatility.

Do note that the Wi-Fi models without LTE can be found at around $200, making them very affordable options for younger users and casual use around the house. If you love the look of this Chromebook but want something different, we've collected a bunch of the best Samsung Chromebooks with varying levels of performance and some different features.