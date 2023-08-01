Source: Lenovo Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3i (15") $250 $480 Save $230 Save a whooping $230 off this Chromebook that allows for great productivity on the go. Despite being lightweight, it packs a massive 15-inch FHD touchscreen display, an Intel Pentium Silver N600, an intuitive interface with a number pad for a more efficient workflow, and multiple display modes. Whether you need to crunch numbers, binge-watch shows, or present pitches, you can easily swap between configurations to meet your needs. $250 at Best Buy

Chromebooks are often brushed off as cheap laptops that can only run a handful of Google apps, but they've come a long way since then. Gaming Chromebooks now exist, and they're only getting more powerful and feature-rich with every release. But if you're looking for a no-nonsense Chromebook that can execute most of your to-do list, look no further than the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3i Chromebook. Lenovo rarely disappoints when it comes to Chromebooks, and the manufacturer's machine-making prowess is evident with this versatile device. It was just on sale a few months back, but now you can get it at an even lower price point your checking account will thank you for. Thanks to this Best Buy offer, you can score it $230 cheaper than its original sticker price, with free Minecraft to boot.

Why you shouldn't miss out on the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3i Chromebook

The IdeaPad Flex 3i isn't far off from the Flex 5i, which topped our list of the best Chromebooks all around. It packs a massive 15.6-inch full HD display with natural finger-touch navigation, an Intel Pentium Silver N600 processor for high-efficiency performance, and Intel UHD graphics that allow for high-quality browsing, basic photo editing, and casual gaming. It also comes equipped with an 8GB system memory for simultaneous running of programs, along with a 64GB eMMC flash memory for quick and seamless booting. Oh, and it also has a number pad to boost your workflow, which you rarely see on Chromebooks and laptops in general.

In terms of portability, it's as lightweight as they come, only weighing 4.2lbs despite its size. It's the ideal laptop to remain productive on the go, as it offers various configurations that you can switch around depending on what you need to accomplish. Process documents and crunch numbers in laptop mode, binge-watch the latest season of The Bear in tent mode, and flip the screen backward to transform it into a tablet for meetings and presentations. It even has a privacy shutter built-in so you can minimize embarrassing moments on video conferences.

The Flex 3i doesn't skimp on entertainment, either. Enjoy superior sonics with front-facing speakers tuned by MaxxAudio and a display with 300 nits brightness. And should you need a bigger display, it has ample connectivity ports for your peripherals, including two USB-A ports, one USB-C port, an HDMI port, and more. It also promises up to 10 hours of continuous use on a single charge, making it a great everyday companion for professionals and students alike.

This laptop's original $480 price tag makes it significantly more expensive than most Chromebooks, but thanks to this Best Buy deal, you can get it for only $250, its lowest price to date.