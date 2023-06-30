Source: Lenovo Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3i (15") $279 $479 Save $200 The Lenovo IdeaPad 3i is selling for an impressive $200 discount on its $480 sticker price, which makes it a great Chromebook to consider for light workloads and on-the-go media consumption. The laptop comes with a 360-degree hinge and a 15.6-inch touchscreen display backed by 10 hours of claimed battery life, meaning it can keep you going for quite a while, even on those longer flights. To top it all off the notebook is quite lightweight and slim, so it won’t be challenging to carry around with you. $279 at Best Buy

If you’re out shopping for Chromebooks, the amount of choice and variety can become overwhelming. So if you're looking for some guidance, you should know that Lenovo’s IdeaPad 5i is our single favorite Chromebook. But if that’s a little small for you with its 13-inch display, we suggest you check out Lenovo’s IdeaPad 3i with a 15.6-inch FHD touchscreen. It usually retails for $479, putting it just out of range for our best cheap Chromebook recommendations. However, it is currently discounted by $200 to just $279 at Best Buy, making it a great value proposition for anyone looking to buy a large-screen Chromebook.

Why you should check out the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3i Chromebook

Launched in May 2023, the IdeaPad Flex 3i is one of Lenovo’s newest Chromebook models. The version on discount may not sport a detachable keyboard, but it has a 360-degree hinge. The versatile design allows keyboard and trackpad use for maximum productivity, while you can switch to tent or tablet mode with touchscreen input for recreational media consumption on the go.

Although the discount is offered on the model powered by an Intel Pentium Silver N6000 processor, the quad-core chip’s horsepower should be adequate for light workloads like surfing the web and using cloud-based apps. It packs 8GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage, which can be expanded using the onboard MicroSD card slot if you're not a fan of cloud storage. We would prefer an Intel Core powered machine, but the Pentium models are adequate for running Chrome OS.

Lenovo claims 10 hours of battery life on the three-cell Li-Po battery, which seems realistic on paper considering the internals aren’t known for their high power draw. However, the bundled 45W charger could take some time to recharge the batteries.

The IdeaPad 3i also comes with an HDMI output if the larger 15.6-inch display isn’t adequate for some tasks like media editing or presentations at work. At the usual $480 price, it is costlier than many other Chromebooks, however, the $200 discount on Best Buy makes it worth your money, especially if you prefer lightweight Chromebooks that can comfortably handle dual duty as your workmate and recreational notebook. It is also a great notebook for students. This model is frequently discounted but this $200 discount is the biggest we have seen in 2023, so we suggest you cop it while it lasts.