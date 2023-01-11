Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3i $114 $189 Save $75 The Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3i lives up to its name with a flexible form factor to go with its touch display plus two USB-C and two USB-A ports. Get one for $75 off from Best Buy or Lenovo directly — just $114. If you prefer to purchase from Lenovo's site, remember to put down coupon code BBYDEALS at checkout to receive the promo price. $114 at Best Buy $114 at Lenovo (BBYDEALS)

The great thing about looking for terrific, affordable Chromebooks is that there's always an opportunity to pick one up for even less than you'd expect. That goes for Lenovo's Chromebook Flex 3i, a low-profile, but incredibly versatile laptop that's going for $75 off its already-sunken MSRP right now.

Why pick up a Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3i?

It's affordable. It's great for first-time computer users — especially kids who will get a ton of mileage out of that 360° hinge and touch display. And it's great to tote around as your second or third computer in your life when you're away from home and work and you just need something that does enough.

It runs on an Intel Celeron N4020 with 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage (expandable with a microSD card), two USB-A ports, two USB-C ports (you can charge the laptop by plugging into one of them), an audio jack, and, if you really need it, a Kensington lock slot. It's got Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 4.2.

Web apps and Android apps cover your productivity and consumption needs with ChromeOS — updates come out every month through to mid-2030. The battery should last just as long, at least for as long as you're willing to use it; less esoterically, it'll run for up to 10 hours on a full charge.

Why get this deal?

After a long, slow slide down from its original MSRP of near $300, we've seen that suggestion — the 'S' in 'MSRP' — come to $189. The Flex 3i is now going for $114 at Best Buy as well as direct from Lenovo. If you do prefer to purchase from Lenovo, you'll need to put in coupon code BBYDEALS at checkout and note the purchase limit of two.