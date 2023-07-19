Source: Lenovo Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 $369 $499 Save $130 The Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 is a great choice for anyone looking for a big-screen tablet with laptop functionality. It features a big OLED display, a detachable keyboard and kickstand, and it's a great value at this discounted price. $369 at Best Buy

There are a lot of things to like about Lenovo's Chromebook Duet 5. It has a massive touchscreen display that is perfect for binging your favorite shows or doing some casual weekend gaming, it has a detachable keyboard that allows it to function as a laptop as well as a tablet, and it offers great battery life. It made our roundups for both the best Chromebooks and the best touchscreen Chromebooks in 2023, and right now it's $130 off.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5

The Duet 5's massive touchscreen is a bright OLED display that measures 13 inches diagonally, with a resolution of 1920x1080. This again makes it perfect for doing things like browsing the web, watching your favorite content, playing games, or even doodling (stylus sold separately). The Duet 5 also runs Android apps, allowing it to double as an Android tablet for even greater versatility.

As for performance, the underlying hardware is more about efficiency than it is raw power. There's 8GB of RAM, which is great for multitasking, but the processor isn't going to be breaking any benchmarks. It's good enough, though, to handle all of your daily tasks involving emails or spreadsheets, which are made easier by the included keyboard. We actually like the keyboard a lot, as it's a joy to type on, and it features a built-in touchpad for easier navigation. Rounding out the other features are two cameras, two USB-C ports, 4 speakers, and impressive battery life — the Chromebook can last for up to 15 hours on a single charge.

Make no mistake, the Duet 5 is big, so be ready for the realities of holding and using what is essentially a 13-inch tablet. Fortunately, Lenovo includes a fantastic magnetic kickstand which is both sturdy and separate from the keyboard. If you can get past the size thing, this is an excellent Chromebook that is guaranteed to get automatic ChromeOS updates for the next 6–7 years. Grab it while you can for $369.