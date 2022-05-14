You don't have to pay much for a Chromebook 2-in-1 and, yet, they're good for binging your favorite shows and films, great for compact, portable computing, and the underlying platform itself is constantly undergoing transformation to squeeze more mileage out of the silicon you've got. But we've caught an awesome deal on Lenovo's Chromebook Duet 5 that gets you extra specs for a base model price and it's only here for the weekend.

When it comes to consumption, the Duet 5 does it nicely with a 13.3" 1080p OLED touch display and four speakers with stereo output. Stick it on the magnetically-attached kickstand and you've got a good thing going.

You may be surprised at how far you get with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7c and two USB-C ports, but between Android apps, web apps, and an advertised 12-hour battery, Chrome OS has room for a lot of productivity. The included detachable keyboard will certainly help. And with Chrome OS gaining support for more multi-device continuity and more intensive programs, there's a lot to look forward to, including software support through mid-2029. It's no surprise that this ranks among our favorite Chromebooks for the year.

But what's arguably the best thing about the Duet 5 right now is what you'll get for how much you pay. Amazon is selling the base configuration with 4GB of RAM and, uh, 0TB (we think it's 64GB of storage) for $380. Go to Best Buy instead and you'll get double the memory for 99 cents less — that's 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. At $379, that's a $120 savings off MSRP. Not shabby at all!

But you do have to act fast because this sale only lasts until May 16 (that's Monday)!

Get the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 for $120 off this weekend

$379 at Best Buy

