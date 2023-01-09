Source: Best Buy Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 The Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 is a tremendous Chromebook in an itty-bitty convertible tablet form factor. It's also becoming hard to get as stock runs out and a successor remains out of sight. The good news is that Best Buy's got it right now for $299 — a savings of $80 off MSRP! $379 at Best Buy

Android Police appreciates Lenovo for giving ultra-portable computing a good reputation with its Chromebook Duet 3. It stands as a beautiful refinement of the original, smaller Duet while providing more than enough performance on ChromeOS — including on Android apps — all on a budget. In fact, we think it's one of the best Chrome devices you can get if you're on a shoestring. If you're stuck with an even thinner wallet, though, well, you might just be in luck...

To recap, you've got a beautiful 11" 5:3 touch display backed by a handy kickstand, a Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 processor, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, plus a 10-hour battery all in an extremely lightweight package that usually sells for $379. It's definitely held up as a good buy at that price, but the Duet 3's coming up to a year on the market.

Good thing you're now able to get it for just $299 at Best Buy right now — it's actually the same sitch we were able to bring you a month ago.

Artists might want to pick a stylus separately as the Duet 3 supports USI 2.0 pens. You don't need one, however, to enjoy this mini convertible Chrome tablet to the max.