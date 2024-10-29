While most users have avoided Chromebook tablets and detachable models like the plague, I've been a longtime user of one. I've spent much of the past five years writing and surfing the web on my 2018 HP Chromebook x2 12, where I've watched the ChromeOS tablet experience slowly improve. While I struggle to find a use case for the tablet functionality other than signing an occasional document, the versatility is nice. I love my HP Chromebook x2 12, but it is starting to show its age, which is why the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 11 (2024) intrigues me so much.

While it's not a Chromebook Plus device, the Duet 11 is a smaller, updated take on one of the best Chromebook devices available. It's portable and great value, but it has some performance issues and size constraints.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet 11 (2024) 7 / 10 If you're looking for an affordable ChromeOS tablet with plenty of versatility, the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 11 (2024) is a great option. It has great portability, a beautiful screen, and includes the cover and keyboard in the box. The kickstand can also be used to prop the device up in either landscape or portrait orientation, which is a nice touch. Pros Small and portable

Great value for the price

Beautiful, vivid screen

Kickstand is versatile Cons Keyboard is cramped

Performance has periodic issues

Not great to work on in your lap $379 at Best Buy $360 at Lenovo

Price, availability, and specs

A versatile budget Chromebook option

The Lenovo Chromebook Duet 11 (2024) starts at $360 for the 4GB model and $400 for the 8GB model. It is available at Best Buy and Lenovo. The compatible Lenovo USI Pen 2, which I did not receive with my review unit, is sold separately and costs $50, but is often on sale for less. Depending on where you purchase it from, you may be able to find the Duet and the Pen 2 bundled together.

Specifications CPU MediaTek Kompanio 838 Display type WUXGA Display dimensions 10.95" Display resolution 1920 x 1200 RAM 4GB or 8GB LPDDR4x Storage 128GB Battery 12 hours Charge options USB-C Ports 2 USC-C, 3.5mm headphone/microphone jack Operating System ChromeOS Webcam 5MP Rear Camera 8 MP Cellular connectivity No Wi-Fi connectivity WiFi 6 Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.1 Form factor Tablet Weight 510 g (tablet only) Speakers Dual 1 W SmartAMP Model 83HH0000US Colors Luna Grey Stylus USI 2.0 Compatible Price $360 Expand

What's good about the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 11 (2024)?

Great portability with a beautiful screen

First and foremost, I just want to say that I find the Duet 11 innately adorable and fun to use. I can't really explain why, but every time I look at it, I just want to pick it up and use it. It's also great that it comes with the cover, keyboard, and charger in the box for no additional charge. It is a little disappointing that the pen is not included, but you can't win them all.

The Duet 11 has a lot going for it, the most obvious of which is the beautiful screen. It sports a 10.95-inch 2K WUXGA (1920 x 1200) display with a 16:10 screen ratio and a 400 nit peak brightness. These numbers and letters translate into a very crisp display with beautiful colors and great brightness, ideal for browsing, watching videos, and more.

If you want to do tablet things, the Duet 11 is compatible with any USI 2.0 stylus. However, a Lenovo USI Pen 2 will give you a "paper-like writing experience" and extra functionality. The Duet also has a nice spot for the Pen 2 to attach magnetically to the back of the Duet and fit right into the case, which is a nice touch. Unfortunately, I couldn't test this since my review model did not include the Pen 2.

I've often found that Android and ChromeOS tablet cameras are not good. The pictures they take are usually grainy, don't capture much detail, and only work in the best of light. Really, all I've found them to be good for is scanning documents, and even then, the results vary wildly. You could say most of the same about the cameras on the Duet 11, but they're definitely better than most tablets. Don't get me wrong — the 8MP rear shooter is certainly not better than your smartphone's camera, but it can take serviceable photos. It's also very capable of scanning documents, which I expect to be the main use case.